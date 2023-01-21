Why Vietnam is celebrating the Year of the Cat this Lunar New YearExBulletin

International
Why Vietnam is celebrating the Year of the Cat this Lunar New Year
Linh Pham/Getty Images
The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday, and more than a billion people will ring in a new year, making one of the largest annual migrations in the world while observers travel for family reunions.
The holiday is celebrated in most of Asia and the Asian diaspora, including those of Vietnamese, Chinese AND KOREAN origin. The holiday is also celebrated in Mongoliabut in February, since the date is determined by a different calendar system there.
While almost everyone will ring in the Year of the Rabbit in 2023, Vietnam is welcoming the Year of the Cat. Why is Vietnam different from the rest of the world this year? The origins of the Year of the Cat are obscure.
Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images
One explanation has to do with linguistics, according to Doan Thanh Loc, a cultural consultant at the South Jade Pavilion Cultural Center in Vietnam. It is widely believed that the Chinese word for rabbit sounds like the Vietnamese word for cat, but this is not exactly true.
The date for the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, also called Tet Nguyen Dan, is defined using Chinese lunar calendar. The months are determined using the orbits of the moon and the Earth, with leap months added every few years to stay in sync with the solar cycle. Each year in the calendar is given a name using a combination of 12 earthly branches each corresponding to an animal in the zodiac and 10 celestial stems.
This new year will be called Quy Mao, after the 10th celestial stream, Quy, and the fourth earthly branch, Mao. In China, the rabbit was chosen to represent the earthly branch called Mao. But in Vietnamese, the pronunciation of Mao can be very similar to how the word “cat” is pronounced. “Mao doesn’t necessarily mean cat or rabbit,” says Doan. “These are just symbols we used as code for the earthly branches.”
Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images
Doan adds that Vietnam has not always celebrated the Year of the Cat and that it is unclear when the country switched from using the rabbit to its own zodiac. Mentions of the rabbit in the zodiac appear in many older Vietnamese texts. The uncertainty surrounding the cross between rabbit and cat has led to several other theories about its origin.
Linh Pham/Getty Images
Quyen Di, a lecturer at UCLA, has several other possible explanations for Vietnam’s unique holiday. One is about the landscapes of China and Vietnam.
“Originally, the Chinese lived in the savanna area, while the Vietnamese lived in the plain area,” he says. “Savanna people prefer a nomadic life, close to the desert, and they chose the rabbit as an animal that lived in the wild.”
In contrast, the lowland people of Vietnam chose the more domesticated cat. In addition, Di says, the Vietnamese consider rabbits as “food animals” and chose the cat because they are considered “friends who live in their home”.
Nhac Nguyen/AFP via Getty Images
However, these are not the only urban legends surrounding the origins of the Year of the Cat. Ask a Vietnamese aunt or grandpa and you’re sure to hear a few more stories about the Year of the Cat.
Many involve the myth of one festival held by either the Buddha or the Jade Emperor and a competition between animals to determine their order in the zodiac. In some legends, the cat was disqualified from the zodiac; the mouse pushed him into the river. In another, the cat finishes the race and takes its place as the fourth animal.
