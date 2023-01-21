International
Preference for non-alcoholic beverages is ‘moving’, says the brewery
The co-founder of a soft drink company in Prince Edward Island says he’s seen a growing interest in people wanting to cut down on their drinking, and it’s a trend he expects to continue.
New drinking guidelines from the Canadian Center on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) were released Tuesday, which say even three to six drinks a week increase the risk of developing some types of cancer. The guidelines recommend no more than two drinks per week.
Mitch Cobb, CEO of Upstreet Craft Brewing in Charlottetown, said he’s not surprised by these recommendations.
“I think we’ve known for a long time that alcohol is not good for us, it’s not good for our health,” he said.
Cobb was prompted to create Libra, a soft drink, after his experience with wanting to limit how often he drank.
“After a few years of being in the beer industry, it really started to take a toll on my health,” he said, adding that he saw similar feelings in his colleagues.
People who choose to drink less
Since launching Libra in 2020, Cobb said there has been significant interest across the country and “really strong demand” in the Maritimes.
Cobb said he’s seen a trend in people moving away from drinking so often, especially as they grow older and start families.
“People were just drinking less, but they still wanted to have the same social experiences they were used to. They just didn’t want to wake up the next morning with a headache,” he said.
Having a soft drink is all about providing options, Cobb said, whether people choose to drink or not.
“I really think there’s a movement happening now. I think people are becoming very conscious of their health and wellness,” he said, adding that he only expects that to continue.
‘Surprising’ interest in low alcohol options
For Jared Murphy, co-owner of Lone Oak Brewery, the interest in Noble, one of his low-alcohol brews, has come as a surprise.
The brew has 0.7 percent alcohol per serving, significantly lower than the rest of the brewery’s current offerings, which all clock in at more than four percent.
“It’s been really surprising for us to see how well the low-alcohol brand has sold,” said Murphy.
Originally launched as a test to see if the market was there, Murphy said the company is now having trouble keeping up with demand for Noble and is looking to expand.
“I think more people are becoming aware of what they’re putting in their bodies, becoming more health conscious,” he said.
Islanders should know the dangers: Dr. Morrison
It’s good for the government to provide some guidance, Murphy said, but ultimately, it’s up to people to make their own decisions.
“I think it’s information that people can take with them and make their own choices,” he said of the guidelines. “At the end of the day we want people to consume safely, for their safety and health.”
Head of Public Health of PEI Dr. Heather Morrison said the new guidelines provide evidence-based advice. They come ahead of a provincial alcohol policy forum to be held next week and led by Morrison’s office.
“I think every Islander has a right to know that all alcohol use is associated with risk so that they can make better, more informed decisions about their health,” she said.
Morrison said past data shows that in one year, there have been more than 3,000 emergency room visits and 26 alcohol-related deaths in PEI.
