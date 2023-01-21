Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team confirms Prince Albert officer shot and killed man





More details are emerging about the Prince Albert police shooting that left a man dead Monday. The newly formed Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has confirmed that a Prince Albert police officer shot and killed a man after a brief foot chase. Civilian-led police supervisors say an officer with the Prince Albert Police Service was conducting an investigation in the 400 block of South Industrial Drive when they encountered the man. “During the crash, a short foot chase ensued and a confrontation ensued during which a PAPS member discharged his service pistol, striking a 34-year-old man,” SIRT said in a news release on Friday. He said police and medics administered first aid to the man before taking him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A gun was recovered from the scene, the police watchdog agency said. CBC asked the Department of Justice what type of gun was found and for any details about the victim’s identification. In an emailed response, the department wrote that no further information would be released at this time. An indigenous community liaison has been assigned to the case, the Justice Department said. No details have been officially released about the victim’s identity, but SIRT’s mandate states that an Indigenous community liaison must be appointed if the victim of a serious crime was of First Nations or Mtis descent. Prince Albert police issued a news release about the incident earlier this week, referring to an “officer-involved shooting” but providing few details. Police did not say at the time who had the gun or who shot him, but said it happened during a confrontation between police and the man. According to Prince Albert Police Chief JonathanBergen, this is the fourth officer-involved shooting in police history. It asks anyone who may have been in the area between 10:30 a.m. and 11 p.m. CST Monday and may have witnessed or had video of the incident to contact SIRT at 306-933-6342. SIRT says a final report on the shooting will be made public within 90 days of the conclusion of the investigation.

