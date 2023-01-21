Aussie Lucas Herbert downplays potential clash between LIV and PGA Tour players at upcoming Saudi International | Golf News and Tour Information





Barring a pro-am Lucas Herbert won in his hometown of Australia in early January, the 27-year-old’s 2023 debut will come at the DP World Tours Dubai Desert Classic later this month, an event he won in 2020. After that, the winner of the 2021 Bermuda Championship will make his first PGA Tour start of the year at the WM Phoenix Open in early February. In between, though, Herbert will be one of three PGA Tour members allowed to make it to the Saudi International, a $5 million event on the Asian Tour that is sponsored by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which is also the backer. financial of LIV Golf.

The PGA Tour recently granted Herbert, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young and multiple Tour winner Cameron Champ exemptions with conflicting events to play in the Saudi International. It is held at Royal Greens Golf Club in King Abdullah Economic City and goes up against the PGA Tours AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am. Herbert, Champ and Young enter the field according to the Asian Tours website, thanks to a provision in the PGA Tour Player’s Handbook and Tournament Rules that allows players who reach the minimum of 15 to begin applying for three releases of conflicting events per season. They are required to give the PGA Tour 45 days notice, while those pros who make it to the Saudi International will be required to play the Pebble Beach Pro-Am twice in the next three years.

Herbert has played every edition of the Saudi International since it debuted as a DP World Tour event in 2019, with a best finish of 21st last year. This year, his reasons for playing are no different: he has time off from the tournament, lucrative and complementary to his schedule. International tournament organizers in Saudi Arabia have also been known to roll out the red carpet for top players, including entry fees and travel costs, such as flying them to their next tournament.

Some of the reasons were financial, and some of them were non-financial, it will be a strong field, so there will be good world ranking points, Herbert told Golf Digest. The tournament is a short flight from Dubai, where I am starting my season. The event takes good care of us. Many things were added to make sense to play it. After that, I’m looking forward to playing the WM Phoenix Open and beyond [the Genesis Invitational] on the Riviera. It’s going to be an exciting season on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

What is different about the Saudi International 2023 is that LIV Golf is now operational. It is understood that some players have signed event contracts with Saudi International to play a certain number of editions. For those who joined LIV Golf, it was a separate contract from their LIV deal. All 48 players who competed in the season-ending LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami in October will be among the 126-player field in Dubai, including big-name LIV signings Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau.

World No.64 Herbert, whose only PGA Tour win came at the 2021 Bermuda Championship, has now played several events with LIV Golf members on the ground, including the DP World Tours flagship event, the BMW PGA at Wentworth in September and the Australian PGA and Open in late 2022, both of which were co-sanctioned by the Old World circuit. LIV golfers have been temporarily unable to play on the DP World Tour due to a ruling by the UK Court of Arbitration for Sport. Despite some tensions between Ryder Cup players at Wentworth, Herbert said his experience at those tournaments had been business as usual.

Once I was out there playing, it didn’t feel any different, Herbert said. It is a 72-hole event and I will try to win. You may read about increased tension in some media reports, but I don’t think there will be any. You’ll just feel like you’re seeing players you haven’t seen in a while, and that happens all the time. The nature of professional golf is that you don’t see many players anyway. It’s not like a team sport. You can play in the same tournament as someone, but play an opposite schedule to them and hardly ever see them. At Wentworth and the Aussie events, I don’t think anything has changed.

Several players who competed in last years Saudi International left for LIV Golf, such as Johnson, Smith, DeChambeau and six-time major winner Phil Mickelson. Saudi International 2022 winner Harold Varner also joined LIV. But some players who moved to Saudi Arabia last year did not join LIV, such as Tony Finau, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.

While the Saudi International is sponsored by PIF, it is an Asian Tour event due to a $300 million investment by PIF. The 2023 circuit season will begin on February 24 at Mayakoba in Mexico, former host of the PGA Tours fall event, the World Championship of Technology.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/lucas-herbert-pga-tour-dubai-desert-classic-saudi-international-dp-world-asian-tour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos