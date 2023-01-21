Thunder Bay International Film Festival January 26-30 in Alpena | News, Sports, Jobs

ALPENA – This event is kind of like Shark Week, but better.

The Thunder Bay International Film Festival runs January 26-30, again in person this year at the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Center in Alpena.

“Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary brings ocean and Great Lakes films from around the world to Northeast Michigan,” explains a news release. “The five-day festival showcases nearly 100 films, ranging from two minutes to feature-length films. Film screenings are complemented by social events, educational activities and opportunities to meet the filmmakers.”

TBIFF is presented in partnership with the Ocean International Film Festival. In addition to the events at the GLMHC in Alpena, the films will be shown in Harrisville on Thursday and in Rogers City on Monday, January 30.

For the past two years, the festival has been offered virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers and filmmakers are excited to be back in person this year.

“We’re very excited to be back in person for the first time since 2020,” said Stephanie Gandulla, TBIFF organizer and Thunder Bay National Sanctuary resource protection coordinator. “Even though we’ve done the virtual festival for the past two years, one of the main values ​​of having an in-person film festival is being with other members of the community to see these films, learn about these issues, and then discussed. them.”

Many filmmakers will be at the festival to present their films and answer questions.

Many of the films are about the ocean, but “we have a great collection of Great Lakes films,” Gandulla said. “Some films, you won’t be able to see anywhere else but the film festival, so it’s special.”

Topics range from surfing, sailing, scuba diving, shipwrecks, deep sea mining, environmental issues, ocean organisms, whale rescue and you might even see a shark or two.

“It’s really quite a diverse selection of topics,” Gandulla said. “And different kinds of movies too.”

She added that there are short films, long films, serious films, lighter films, animated films, classic documentaries and everything in between.

It is sure to be an educational and fun experience.

Gandulla said all films are new every year at TBIFF.

“Every year it’s a new batch,” she said. “It’s 100% brand new content.”

The fun starts at 6pm Thursday with TBIFF On the Road at the Alcona County Library in Harrisville. Thursday movies include “Planktonium,” “Poison Pole,” “The Great Storm of 1872,” “The Blue Forest” and “Stranded: A Whale Rescue Tale.” This program costs $10, or is included with the $100 all-access Thunder Pass, which gets you into every single session during the festival. If all programs were paid for separately, it would cost $150, so Thunder Pass offers a $50 savings for those who wish to attend all sessions.

Friday will feature a Great Lakes Gala reception and movies starting at 6 p.m., for $30 per person, at the GLMHC, 500 W. Fletcher St., Alpena. These films include “AA Parker: A Ship, Twice Wrecked”, “The Wound in Steel”, “The Forest Stands Tall”, “In Too Deep: The True Cost of Deep Deep Mining” and “The Erie Situation”.

On Saturday, January 28, the festival continues with various programs in two theaters at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., for $10 each. Then at 3 p.m., two free programs are offered — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Sea Grant Films in the Great Lakes in Theater 1, and the Director’s Panel in Theater 2. At 6 p.m., the Sanctuary celebration begins , for $30 per person , with a reception and the following films: “Sinkhole MicroAdventure,” “Love for a Lighthouse,” “Underwater Photogrammetry in the Great Lakes,” “Eight Arms That Unite Us,” “ICEolation” and “Great Lakes Untamed: The Big Freeze.”

On Sunday, various programs are offered in both theaters at 11:00am, 1:00pm and 3:00pm, for $10 each, or all included with the Thunder Pass.

The in-person event concludes with the final TBIFF On the Road program at 6 p.m. Monday at the Rogers City Theater in Rogers City, for $10 per person. That program includes Albacore Tuna: The Tale of a Fish, Great White Sharks, Sharks of the Sea of ​​Cortes: A Lost Treasure?, Vampires of the Great Lakes and Final Run: Storms of the Century.”

For tickets and movie descriptions, visit thunderbayfriends.org. If you cannot attend in person, a virtual program will be offered from February 1-12, accessible through the Thunder Bay Friends website.

To learn more about the festival and hear from the filmmakers, check out Monday’s Lifestyle page and online at thealpenanews.com.