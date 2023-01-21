Local Blues Band Goes to International Competition | News, Sports, Jobs





PARKERSBURG – A local band hopes a dream will come true when it competes in the International Blues Challenge on Jan. 25 in Memphis, Tenn. “This is really amazing, I’ve been playing since I was 10 and I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve got this chance that I never would have thought of until now, but here we are.’ said Dennis Raines of Generation Gap, a Parkersburg blues band. “It means a lot to all of us.” Generation Gap won a regional competition in Huntington to qualify for the international tournament. The band consists of Raines on guitar and vocals, Spence Robinson on bass guitar, Gary Paschen on drums, Tim Marks on saxophone and Stone Quillen on guitar and vocals. Quillen writes the songs. Raines, Robinson and Paschen each have more than 50 years of experience playing music. The International Blues Challenge is a worldwide search for blues bands and blues solo/duo performers who may be ready for the international stage. The name of the group is due to the age difference of the members. Generation Gap began in 2017 when longtime friends Robinson and Raines met Quillen, a promising young guitarist and vocalist. “Six to seven years ago, when we started playing, the drummer came up with the name because two members are 70, two are 74, and here I am 25.” Quillen said. Finding themselves bridging that gap as they combined their individual backgrounds in rock, rhythm and blues, and jazz, the band created a blend that became their style of music. “We play mostly blues, we do a lot of originals that I’ve written, but we also do a bunch of different covers.” Quillen said. “We also play some rock stuff along with some Motown songs every now and then and some jazz just to mix it up.” Heading to Memphis is a step up from what these guys have done, but the band is in demand in local venues. After playing in several cities such as Athens, Marietta and Huntington, the band has also played for several events such as in Adelphia, the Sternwheel Festival, the Taste of Parkersburg and the Blues Bass Festival, among others. “In March of last year, we went to Huntington for the Huntington Blues Society Affiliates Challenge event, where all kinds of different groups throughout the region come for a chance to go to Memphis to compete in the International Blues Challenge. “ Quillen said. “And after competing with four other groups, we won the opportunity to go.” By playing music at the Vienna Baptist Church, Raines has found that it gives him a chance to make more time for the music he has spent his life loving playing. The band will head to Memphis for opening night on January 25th. The finals are on January 28. They hope to be recognized for the talent they bring to the table, but they don’t just hope to be discovered, but “Down for a good time.” Generation Gap can be reached on its Facebook page Generation Gap, by email at [email protected], on YouTube at Generation Gap Blues Band on the Road to Memphis or by calling 304-210-5457. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

