Entry to Machu Picchu was suspended amid unrest in Peru

(CNN) Tourist entry to Machu Picchu citadel and the Inca Trail Network has been suspended until further notice due to ongoing unrest in Peru, officials in the country said Saturday.

The Directorate of Decentralized Culture and the Directorate of Machu Picchu Historic Sanctuary said in a statement the other day that tourists who have a ticket for January 21 or later can request a refund up to a month after the protests end.

Earlier this week, protests in Peru continued across the country leaving at least 30 injured. At least two police officers were injured and 11 people were arrested as protests turned violent in the southern city of Puno on Friday. A police station in Puno has been burned. Interior Minister Vicente Romero said protesters attacked police stations, government buildings and private businesses across the country on Friday.

On Saturday, Peru’s National Police stormed the National University of San Marcos to disperse protesters, the force said on Twitter. According to the tweets, authorities were contacted by the university’s legal representatives, who said unidentified persons had “used violence” against university staff and taken control of the university campus, including the institution’s doors.

The university said on Saturday that the National Police cleared the gates of the university, which had been occupied by protesters who “took part in marches at the national level”.

Between 200 and 300 police entered the university campus with the help of an armored vehicle to disperse the protesters, according to state news agency Andina. Authorities used tear gas to disperse protesters who were stationed near the entrance gates, the newspaper added.

Peru is seeing some of its worst political violence in decades. Protesters are demanding new elections, Boluarte’s resignation, constitutional change and the release of Castillo, who is currently in custody. At the heart of the crisis are demands for better living conditions, which have remained unfulfilled in the two decades since the restoration of democratic rule in the country.

The Inca citadel of Machu Picchu is seen in Cusco, Peru, in this Dec. 2, 2014 file photo. Enrique Castro-Mendivil/Reuters

According to Andina, parts of the Urubamba-Ollantaytambo-Machu Picchu railway were damaged during anti-government protests on Thursday, forcing train services to be suspended until further notice. The suspended train service left 417 people — including 300 foreign nationals — stranded in the Machu Picchu district.

At least 300 of those tourists are foreigners, according to Peru’s Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Luis Helguero.

“People are still trapped in Machu Picchu,” Helguero said. “417 tourists cannot leave the city, more than 300 are foreigners”.

Helguero said authorities are assessing and repairing the damage so tourists can evacuate. Some tourists evacuated on foot, but the journey, Helguero said, was at least six to seven hours.

PeruRail said Thursday it was suspending its services to and from Machu Picchu, among other destinations, because tracks were blocked and damaged in various places.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers, however, due to a situation beyond the company’s control due to the protests in Cuzco,” the statement said.

