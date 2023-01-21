Eritrean troops are seen leaving the Ethiopian town of Shire





ADDIS ABABA, Jan 21 (Reuters) – A large number of Eritrean troops have left the town of Shire in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where they fought in support of government forces during a two-year civil war, a resident and two employees told Reuters on Saturday. humanitarians. . The continued presence of Eritrean forces in Tigray, despite a November ceasefire agreement between the Ethiopian government and Tigray regional forces, which calls for the withdrawal of foreign soldiers, is seen as a major obstacle to a lasting peace. The Tigray war is believed to have resulted in tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of deaths and forced millions from their homes. It was not immediately clear whether the troop movements from Shire, one of Tigray’s largest cities, were part of an Eritrean withdrawal from the region or simply a redeployment. Witnesses and an Ethiopian official reported last month that Eritrean soldiers were leaving the Shire and two other major towns, but many ended up staying behind. Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A Shire resident said Eritrean convoys were seen leaving the town from early morning until around 5pm on Friday. “I counted 300 cars,” said the resident, who asked not to be identified for security reasons. “They also left with their heavy weapons.” An aid worker in the Shire, who also requested anonymity, told Reuters he had seen hundreds of cars filled with soldiers heading north towards the border. All Eritrean troops in the city appeared to have left by Friday evening, he said. A second aid worker said hundreds of Eritrean vehicles had left the Shire, but some soldiers remained in the town. Redwan Hussien, the Ethiopian prime minister’s national security adviser and a member of the government’s negotiating team, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Neither did Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesman Getachew Reda. During the war, Eritrean troops were accused by residents and human rights groups of various abuses, including the killing of hundreds of civilians in the city of Axum over a 24-hour period in November 2020. Eritrea denied the allegations. Eritrea considers the TPLF, which leads the Tigrayan forces, its enemy. Eritrea and Ethiopia fought a border war between 1998 and 2000, when the TPLF dominated the federal government. Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Writing by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Aaron Ross and Helen Popper

