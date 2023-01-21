International
Court orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men arrested in Syria
The Federal Court has ordered the government to repatriate four Canadian men currently being held in northeastern Syria.
Canadians are among a number of foreign nationals in Syrian prisons for suspected ISIS members run by Kurdish forces that retook the war-torn region from the extremist group.
The families of the 23 detained Canadians, four men, six women and 13 children, had asked the court to order the government to arrange their return. They argued that refusing to do so would violate their charter rights.
The government agreed Thursday to move forward with the repatriation of 19 Canadian women and children.
In the written decision, the judge mentioned the conditions of the prison and the fact that these men were not reported and brought to trial.
“The men’s conditions are even worse than those of the women and children that Canada has just agreed to repatriate,” the ruling said.
“There is no evidence that any of them have been tried or convicted, let alone tried in a manner recognized or sanctioned by international law.”
The judge also noted that the court was not asked to decide why the applicants went to the region and that the government did not provide evidence that they participated in terrorist activities.
Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer for most of the applicants, said that if there is any evidence that Canadians have participated in terrorist activities, Canada should try them here.
“These are Canadian citizens, they are being illegally, arbitrarily detained either in detention camps or in prisons, they have not been charged with anything,” Greenspon told the CBC.
“It’s unlikely they’ll be charged with anything there. So bring it home.”
Jack Letts, who has been imprisoned in Syria for more than four years after allegedly joining ISIS, is among the four men.
Lets admitted in a 2019 interview that he joined ISIS in Syria. His family says he made that admission under duress, and there is no evidence he ever fought for the group.
The former dual British-Canadian citizen, born and raised in Oxford, UK, was stripped of his British citizenship three years ago, leaving the Canadian government as his only possible escape route.
Barbara Jackman, the lawyer representing the Letts family, told the CBC on Thursday that it is a violation of the prisoners’ human rights to hold them without trial.
“This case was based on human rights being held abroad and whether Canada as a country is obligated to help them,” she said.
Former CSIS analyst Phil Gurskitold CBC News Network on Thursday that he doubts any of the returning adults will face justice for any crimes they may have committed.
“The witnesses are not here, the evidence is not here,” he told host Natasha Fatah. “As a Canadian citizen, I’m outraged that people would get away with it.”
Gurski said he would put additional pressure on Canadian intelligence agencies to monitor returning individuals.
In a statement Saturday, Global Affairs Canada said the department is reviewing the decision.
“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority. We remain committed to taking a strong approach to this matter.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/court-repatriate-canadian-syria-1.6721524
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump will not be the Republican nominee
- Reports: Indian government blocks internet access to Modi documentary
- Anti-Turkish protest in Sweden stokes new tensions over NATO push
- How Robert Downey Jr. and Others Influenced Kang the Conqueror to Join Marvel
- Women’s tennis opens doubles season in Kentucky
- Court orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men arrested in Syria
- Pokemon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic Guide
- Eritrean troops are seen leaving the Ethiopian town of Shire
- KASU’s Bluegrass Monday will feature Monroe Crossing | Culture & Leisure
- Entry to Machu Picchu was suspended amid unrest in Peru
- Hollywood wanted Anne Heche to be silent about her sexuality
- Which Ohio State football recruits will be on campus this weekend? Recruit Buckeyes