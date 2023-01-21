Court orders government to repatriate 4 Canadian men arrested in Syria

The Federal Court has ordered the government to repatriate four Canadian men currently being held in northeastern Syria.

Canadians are among a number of foreign nationals in Syrian prisons for suspected ISIS members run by Kurdish forces that retook the war-torn region from the extremist group.

The families of the 23 detained Canadians, four men, six women and 13 children, had asked the court to order the government to arrange their return. They argued that refusing to do so would violate their charter rights.

The government agreed Thursday to move forward with the repatriation of 19 Canadian women and children.

In the written decision, the judge mentioned the conditions of the prison and the fact that these men were not reported and brought to trial.

“The men’s conditions are even worse than those of the women and children that Canada has just agreed to repatriate,” the ruling said.

“There is no evidence that any of them have been tried or convicted, let alone tried in a manner recognized or sanctioned by international law.”

The judge also noted that the court was not asked to decide why the applicants went to the region and that the government did not provide evidence that they participated in terrorist activities.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon said that if there is any evidence that Canadians have participated in terrorist activities, then they can be tried in Canada. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press)

Lawrence Greenspon, the lawyer for most of the applicants, said that if there is any evidence that Canadians have participated in terrorist activities, Canada should try them here.

“These are Canadian citizens, they are being illegally, arbitrarily detained either in detention camps or in prisons, they have not been charged with anything,” Greenspon told the CBC.

“It’s unlikely they’ll be charged with anything there. So bring it home.”

Jack Letts, who has been imprisoned in Syria for more than four years after allegedly joining ISIS, is among the four men.

Lets admitted in a 2019 interview that he joined ISIS in Syria. His family says he made that admission under duress, and there is no evidence he ever fought for the group.

Jack Lettsis among four men the court has ordered the government to repatriate. (Facebook)

The former dual British-Canadian citizen, born and raised in Oxford, UK, was stripped of his British citizenship three years ago, leaving the Canadian government as his only possible escape route.

Barbara Jackman, the lawyer representing the Letts family, told the CBC on Thursday that it is a violation of the prisoners’ human rights to hold them without trial.

“This case was based on human rights being held abroad and whether Canada as a country is obligated to help them,” she said.

Former CSIS analyst Phil Gurskitold CBC News Network on Thursday that he doubts any of the returning adults will face justice for any crimes they may have committed.

“The witnesses are not here, the evidence is not here,” he told host Natasha Fatah. “As a Canadian citizen, I’m outraged that people would get away with it.”

Gurski said he would put additional pressure on Canadian intelligence agencies to monitor returning individuals.

In a statement Saturday, Global Affairs Canada said the department is reviewing the decision.

“The safety and security of Canadians is our government’s top priority. We remain committed to taking a strong approach to this matter.”