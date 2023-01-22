Canada settles $2 billion lawsuit over cultural genocide at residential schools





OTTAWA Canada said Saturday it had agreed to pay C$2.8 billion, about $2 billion, to settle the latest in a series of lawsuits seeking damages for harm done to indigenous people through a system of compulsory residential schools that a commission called it cultural genocide. The new agreement, which still needs to be approved by a court, settles a class action lawsuit filed in 2012 by 325 First Nations who sought compensation for the erosion of their cultures and languages. Thousands of indigenous students educated in some 130 residential schools from the 19th century to the 1990s were prevented, sometimes through coercive violence, from speaking their ancestral languages ​​and practicing their traditions. Indigenous children were sometimes forcibly taken from their families and sent to schools, which were mostly run by churches.

In 2021, Canadians were shocked by evidence of unmarked graves containing the remains of 215 former students on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Evidence of the graves was discovered using ground-penetrating radar. FOLLOW research in other schools once have found similar possible burial sites. Thousands of students are believed to have died in schools from disease, malnutrition, neglect, accidents, fires and violence.

If the new agreement is approved, it would be the fifth major legal settlement related to the schools since a 2006 agreement that awarded compensation to former students and established a National Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The commission examined the education system, heard testimony from former students, and came up with a long list of recommendations that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to fully implement. With the latest settlement, the government will have provided a total of about 10 billion Canadian dollars in damages. The residential school settlement left a lot of unfinished business, said Marc Miller, the minister of indigenous affairs, in an interview referring to the 2006 agreement. Part of that was the very legitimate argument by the plaintiff was that there was some kind of collective harm to the language, culture and heritage and the destruction that had been caused by successive government policies. Tkemlps to Secwpemc First Nation, which announced the discovery of possible remains at the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021, was among the parties in the current lawsuit.

Canada spent over 100 years trying to destroy our languages ​​and cultures through residential schools, Kkpi7 or Chief Rosanne Casimir of Tkemlps to the Secwpemc said in a statement. It will take tremendous effort from our nations to restore our languages ​​and culture, this settlement gives nations the resources and tools needed to make a good start. Under the agreement, the government will place the settlement into a trust fund that indigenous communities can use for educational, cultural and language programs. It will also be used to develop projects to support former students and help them reconnect with their heritage, the government said in a statement.

The full agreement will be published later. The Federal Court of Canada is scheduled to hold a hearing in late February, where it is expected to approve the settlement. While the government settled part of the lawsuit in 2021, the bulk of the case was scheduled to go to trial. Mr Miller, the indigenous affairs minister, said the government decided last autumn, however, that it was better to negotiate a settlement than go to court and play out arguments in an adversarial environment. Go around the table, understand how we move forward and understand how we allocate financial resources, he said of the federal cabinets thinking behind the decision. Not that they can fully replace the damage done away from it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/21/canada-indigenous-settlement.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos