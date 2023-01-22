International
China celebrates Lunar New Year, with most COVID rules liftedExBulletin
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
BEIJING People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest holiday celebration since the pandemic began three years ago.
Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China. Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle, with this year being the Year of the Rabbit. For the past three years, the celebrations were muted under the shadow of the pandemic.
With most of the COVID-19 restrictions being eased, many people can finally make their first trip back home to reunite with their families without worrying about the hassle of quarantine, possible lockdowns and suspension of travel. Bigger public celebrations also returned for what is known as China’s Spring Festival, with the capital hosting thousands of cultural events on a larger scale than the year before.
In Beijing, many worshipers offered morning prayers at the Lama Temple, but the crowds seemed smaller compared to the days before the pandemic. The Tibetan Buddhist site allows up to 60,000 visitors a day, citing security reasons, and requires a reservation in advance.
Crowds of residents and tourists gathered on the pedestrian streets in the Qianmen area near Tiananmen Square. Many enjoyed barbecue food and New Year’s rice cake stands, and some children wore traditional Chinese rabbit hats. Others carried puffed sugar or rabbit-shaped marshmallows.
Beijing resident Si Jia said she felt life in Beijing had generally returned to normal, pointing to the return of tourists. She said she brought her 7-year-old son to Qianmen to experience the festive atmosphere in Beijing and learn about traditional Chinese culture.
“He’s never experienced what a traditional new year is like because he was very young three years ago and he doesn’t remember that,” she said. “But this year I can show it here.”
At Taoranting Park, there was no sign of the usual New Year food stalls, despite its walkways being decorated with traditional Chinese lanterns. A popular temple fair in Badachu Park that was suspended for three years will return this week, but similar events in Ditan Park and Longtan Lake Park have yet to return.
Mass movement of people can cause the virus to spread in certain areas, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control. But a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak will be unlikely in the next two or three months because about 80% of the country’s 1.4 billion people have been infected during the latest wave, he wrote on social media platform Weibo on Saturday.
Bertha Wang/AP
In Hong Kong, guests flocked to the city’s largest Taoist temple, the Wong Tai Sin Temple, to burn the first incense sticks of the year. The popular site ritual was suspended for the past two years due to the pandemic.
Traditionally, large crowds gather before 11pm on Lunar New Year’s Eve, where everyone tries to be the first, or among the first, to place their incense sticks on the stands in front of the temple’s main hall. Worshipers believe that those who are among the first to place their incense sticks will have the best chance of having their prayers answered.
Local resident Freddy Ho, who visited the temple on Saturday evening, was happy to be able to join the event in person.
“I hope to put the first stick of incense and pray that the New Year will bring peace to the world, that Hong Kong’s economy will prosper and that the pandemic will leave us and we can all live a normal life,” Ho said. . “I believe that’s what everyone wants.”
Meanwhile, crowds praying for good luck at the historic Longshan Temple in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, were smaller than a year ago even as the pandemic eased. This is partly because many people there had gone to other parts of Taiwan or overseas on long-awaited trips.
As communities across Asia welcomed the Year of the Rabbit, the Vietnamese were celebrating the Year of the Cat. There is no official answer to explain the change. But one theory suggests that cats are popular because they often help Vietnamese rice farmers drive away rats.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/22/1150641581/china-is-celebrating-the-lunar-new-year-with-most-covid-rules-lifted
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- China celebrates Lunar New Year, with most COVID rules liftedExBulletin
- Boris Johnson has referred to Parliament’s standards watchdog over claims the BBC chairman ‘helped him secure an £800,000 loan’
- 3.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Pithuragarh in Uttarakhand
- LSI poll: 76.2% of public satisfied with President Jokowi’s performance
- Men’s Hockey No. 19/20 achieve 5-3 comeback victory to win Arizona State
- I had a dress code for these outfits when I was in school – I can’t believe what the kids are getting away with these days
- India blocks tweets sharing BBC document criticizing PM Modi
- Comparison of pediatric COVID-19 disease severity among variants
- China says COVID outbreak infected 80% of population
- American pilot shot down four Soviet MiGs in 30 minutes – and kept secret for 50 years
- Match fixing and corruption rife in the world of tennis, dirty sport, ITIA, bribery
- I tried the Dunnes Stores floral dress just 30 and it’s perfect for winter or summer