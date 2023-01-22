China celebrates Lunar New Year, with most COVID rules liftedExBulletin



Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Mark Schiefelbein/AP

BEIJING People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest holiday celebration since the pandemic began three years ago.

Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China. Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle, with this year being the Year of the Rabbit. For the past three years, the celebrations were muted under the shadow of the pandemic.

With most of the COVID-19 restrictions being eased, many people can finally make their first trip back home to reunite with their families without worrying about the hassle of quarantine, possible lockdowns and suspension of travel. Bigger public celebrations also returned for what is known as China’s Spring Festival, with the capital hosting thousands of cultural events on a larger scale than the year before.

In Beijing, many worshipers offered morning prayers at the Lama Temple, but the crowds seemed smaller compared to the days before the pandemic. The Tibetan Buddhist site allows up to 60,000 visitors a day, citing security reasons, and requires a reservation in advance.

Crowds of residents and tourists gathered on the pedestrian streets in the Qianmen area near Tiananmen Square. Many enjoyed barbecue food and New Year’s rice cake stands, and some children wore traditional Chinese rabbit hats. Others carried puffed sugar or rabbit-shaped marshmallows.

Beijing resident Si Jia said she felt life in Beijing had generally returned to normal, pointing to the return of tourists. She said she brought her 7-year-old son to Qianmen to experience the festive atmosphere in Beijing and learn about traditional Chinese culture.

“He’s never experienced what a traditional new year is like because he was very young three years ago and he doesn’t remember that,” she said. “But this year I can show it here.”

At Taoranting Park, there was no sign of the usual New Year food stalls, despite its walkways being decorated with traditional Chinese lanterns. A popular temple fair in Badachu Park that was suspended for three years will return this week, but similar events in Ditan Park and Longtan Lake Park have yet to return.

Mass movement of people can cause the virus to spread in certain areas, said Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the China Center for Disease Control. But a large-scale COVID-19 outbreak will be unlikely in the next two or three months because about 80% of the country’s 1.4 billion people have been infected during the latest wave, he wrote on social media platform Weibo on Saturday.



Bertha Wang/AP

Bertha Wang/AP

In Hong Kong, guests flocked to the city’s largest Taoist temple, the Wong Tai Sin Temple, to burn the first incense sticks of the year. The popular site ritual was suspended for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Traditionally, large crowds gather before 11pm on Lunar New Year’s Eve, where everyone tries to be the first, or among the first, to place their incense sticks on the stands in front of the temple’s main hall. Worshipers believe that those who are among the first to place their incense sticks will have the best chance of having their prayers answered.

Local resident Freddy Ho, who visited the temple on Saturday evening, was happy to be able to join the event in person.

“I hope to put the first stick of incense and pray that the New Year will bring peace to the world, that Hong Kong’s economy will prosper and that the pandemic will leave us and we can all live a normal life,” Ho said. . “I believe that’s what everyone wants.”

Meanwhile, crowds praying for good luck at the historic Longshan Temple in Taipei, Taiwan’s capital, were smaller than a year ago even as the pandemic eased. This is partly because many people there had gone to other parts of Taiwan or overseas on long-awaited trips.

As communities across Asia welcomed the Year of the Rabbit, the Vietnamese were celebrating the Year of the Cat. There is no official answer to explain the change. But one theory suggests that cats are popular because they often help Vietnamese rice farmers drive away rats.