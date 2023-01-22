



Paleontologists have reported a rare discovery of nearby dinosaur nests and 256 herbivorous titanosaur eggs in the Narmada Valley in Madhya Pradesh. Photo: PLoS One research journal

Paleontologists have reported a rare discovery of nearby dinosaur nests and 256 herbivorous titanosaur eggs in the Narmada Valley in Madhya Pradesh. Researchers from the University of Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Mohanpur-Kolkata and Bhopal have also reported the discovery of in-ovo or multi-shelled eggs in the Bagh and Kukshi areas of Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. The findings were published in PLoS One research journal this week by Harsha Dhiman, Vishal Verma and Guntupalli Prasad, among others. A study of nests and eggs has revealed intimate details about the lives of long-necked sauropods that roamed the region more than 66 million years ago. The eggs were found from the estuary formed at a place where the Tethys Sea joined the Narmada when Seychelles was separated from the Indian plate. The secession of Seychelles had led to the incursion of the Tethys Sea 400 km into the Narmada Valley, said Verma, who works at Higher Secondary School, Bakaner, Dhar district. PTI here. He said the nests found in the Narmada valley were close to each other. In general, the nests are located at a distance from each other. Verma, considered the driving force behind a series of dinosaur fossil discoveries in the Narmada, said the reason for the multi-shelled eggs could be the mother's inability to find favorable conditions for egg-laying. "Under such conditions, the eggs remain in the ovary and shell formation begins again. There may also have been cases of a dinosaur dying before laying eggs," Verma said. The eggs, which ranged from 15 cm to 17 cm in diameter, likely belonged to a number of titanosaur species. The number of eggs in each nest varied from one to 20. "During field investigations conducted between 2017 and 2020, we found extensive dinosaur nurseries in Bagh and Kukshi areas of Dhar district, MP, particularly from Akhada, Dholiya Raipuriya, Jhaba, Jamniapura and Padlya villages," the researchers said. They said the region falls between the easternmost Lameta exposures at Jabalpur in the upper Narmada valley in central India and Balasinor in the west in the lower Narmada valley in west central India.

