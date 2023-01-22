  • Paleontologists have reported a rare discovery of nearby dinosaur nests and 256 herbivorous titanosaur eggs in the Narmada Valley in Madhya Pradesh.

  • The findings were published in the research journal PLoS One this week by Harsha Dhiman, Vishal Verma and Guntupalli Prasad, among others.

  • A study of nests and eggs has revealed intimate details about the lives of long-necked sauropods that roamed the region more than 66 million years ago.