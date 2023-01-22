Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand resigns. Are there any lessons here for others? : NPR



New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that she will step down as the country’s leader by February shocked many of her constituents and leaders around the world.

“I am stepping down because with such a privileged role comes responsibility,” 42-year-old Ardern said in her announcement Thursday local time. “The responsibility of knowing when you’re the right person to lead and also when you’re not. I know what this job takes. And I know I don’t have enough left in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”

Jennifer Lees-Marshment, an associate professor of politics and international relations at the University of Auckland, told NPR she was surprised by Ardern’s sudden resignation.

“I didn’t expect it to happen, because rarely are politicians so strategic and selfless,” she said.

It is particularly hard to imagine a politician resigning in the US as Ardern did: likely to win re-election and still be respected globally, according to Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow for Southeast Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations.

There’s something for other global leaders to take from this moment of graceful bowing while keeping reputations largely intact, experts told NPR.

“Ardern’s resignation before she is ousted by colleagues or loses the election could make leaders in other countries wonder if they should also step down,” Lees-Marshment said. “Most leaders have faced the long-term impact of the pandemic and related lockdowns, and the cost-of-living crisis. Historically leaders have waited to be pushed.”

Ardern’s departure helps keep the Labor Party afloat



At 37, Ardern became the world’s youngest female leader in 2017. As a liberal politician known for her demeanor and compassion, she was often cited as a counter to more extreme politicians such as the former president of the USA, Donald Trump, and that of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.

Globally, Ardern is held in high esteem. Domestically, however, she and her Labor Party have taken a hit in recent months. Her ability to win the next election, as well as that of her party, was strong but not guaranteed, Lees-Marshment said.

Ardern also faced additional pressures as a relatively young female leader.

“The pressures on prime ministers are always great, but in this age of social media, clicks and 24/7 media cycles, Jacinda has faced a level of hatred and bigotry that in my experience is unprecedented in our country,” Helen Clark. former Prime Minister of New Zealand, said.

By stepping down, Ardern gives her party a chance to succeed, Lees-Marshment said.

“Ardern’s resignation is not because of a scandal, but there is no doubt that her personal brand was contaminated,” she said. “Labour associated their brand with the leader, so it was very much a leadership brand, which was useful in 2017 when Ardern was a young and approachable, reassuring and aspirational leader.”

This worked again in 2020, when Ardern’s brand as prime minister was tied to her aggressive and effective management of the COVID pandemic crisis, Lees-Marshment said.

Ultimately, her decision to close New Zealand’s borders during the pandemic drew criticism at home.

Voters were also disappointed with the lack of “transformative change” on housing and climate change in particular, which was promised in 2017, Lees-Marshment said.

Ardern became “an election liability for 2023”.

Ardern’s departure is an important reminder for politicians

Some global leaders, stunned by Ardern’s farewell speech, said she had reshaped how politicians can lead and then leave it on the appropriate note.

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said Ardern set a good example for others to follow.

“Women know when to walk away … their egos are lower,” Okonjo-Iweala told Bloomberg News. Ardern “set a good example” by leaving after giving her best, she added.

Former Prime Minister of Australia, Kevin Rudd “Jacinda Ardern rewrote the rulebook for how world leaders should look and act, and further endeared herself to the world’s citizens in NZ because of it.”



The moment could serve as an important reminder for many politicians why they are in office, said Tammy Vigil, a senior associate dean and associate professor of media science at Boston University.

“We don’t often talk about the public service element of leadership enough,” she said. “Right now, we have a lot of partisan bickering and politicians becoming party fighters instead of public servants.”

The recent fight over the role of Speaker of the House of Representatives is a perfect example of this, Vigil noted.

Politicians are constantly pushed to raise funds or think about the next election. This is not always conducive to good leadership, she said.

“The actual essence of being a politician is to lead and govern and do good for others. I think this reminder was needed,” Vigil said.

Despite her earlier dip in the polls, Ardern is likely to have a very positive legacy, Lees-Marshment said.

“It will involve showing how modern values ​​can be integrated into a strong leadership style, including: connection, kindness and community,” she said.

Part of that legacy stems from Ardern’s ability to demonstrate “female leadership competence” by normalizing her duties as a mother and politician while deftly handling multiple crises with competence, she said.

This can give space to discussions about mental health in politics

Each of the pundits who spoke to NPR were taken aback by Ardern’s choice to mention that she didn’t have the energy to run for another term. This could be a good starting point for other politicians to acknowledge the strain the job takes on their personal lives and mental health, they said.

The support Ardern received from other leaders could help encourage this change. After Ardern made her announcement, Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib posted on Twitter“It takes courage and wisdom to make such a decision. You have shown us that leadership can be above all human.”

In many workplaces, “the idea of ​​mental health being a value has come to the fore. It hasn’t really been in politics,” Kurlantzick said.

“There’s a kind of idea that politicians should keep trying for it, as long as they’re able,” he said. It is possible that Ardern’s departure “will be a factor that will prompt other politicians to consider whether they are affecting their own mental health”.

Some people have framed Ardern’s resignation as a good time to force that conversation into the mainstream, Vigil said. But there will be critics who call it a moment of weakness, showing how difficult it is to have this conversation in politics.

“We need to be able to have those conversations about mental health, on all fronts, in all professions, but I think it’s a challenge, especially for women to be able to make that statement,” she said. she. “Women have fought for so long to prove that they can run with men in politics. But I think it’s going to be a while before we see this kind of conversation spread when it comes to politics.”