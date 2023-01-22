Peru has closed Machu Picchu due to growing anti-government protestsExBulletin



LIMA, Peru Peru indefinitely closed the famous ancient ruins of Machu Picchu on Saturday in the latest sign that anti-government protests that began last month are increasingly sweeping the South American country.

The Ministry of Culture said it had closed the country’s most famous tourist attraction, as well as the Inca Trail leading to the site “to protect the safety of tourists and the general population”.

There were 417 visitors stuck at Machu Picchu and unable to get out, more than 300 of them foreigners, Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero said at a news conference.

The closure of the 15th-century Inca citadel, which is often cited as one of the new seven wonders of the world, comes as protesters descended on Lima, many of them traveling to the capital from the remote Andean regions, to demanded the resignation of President Dina Boluarte.

Also on Saturday, police raided Peru’s most important public university in Lima to evict protesters who were sheltering on campus while taking part in large demonstrations. More than 100 people were arrested, Interior Minister Vicente Romero said.

Until recently, the protests were concentrated in the south of the country. They began last month after then-President Pedro Castillo, Peru’s first leader of rural Andean descent, was impeached and jailed for trying to dissolve Congress.

Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Boluarte, the former vice president sworn in on December 7 to replace Castillo. They also want Congress dissolved and new elections held. Castillo is currently under arrest on charges of rebellion.

More than 55 people have died in the ensuing unrest, most recently on Friday night when one protester was killed and at least nine others injured in clashes with police in Puno. A total of 21 protesters and one police officer have died in the southern region.

On Saturday morning, police used a small tank to enter San Marcos National University in the morning.

Javier Cutipa, 39, who traveled by bus from Puno, had been sleeping on the floor since Thursday but left for breakfast before police arrived. He described the police action as “practically an assault”, with helicopters, tear gas and small tanks.

“This angers us. The only thing the government is doing with these bans is exacerbating tensions,” Cutipa said. He added that “when the population learns about this, they will react in a more radical way.”

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the law enforcement offices where the detainees were being held Saturday night, chanting “Freedom” and “We are students, not terrorists.” More gathered in other parts of downtown Lima.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights expressed “concern about the police incursion, expulsion and mass detentions” at the university and asked the state to “guarantee the integrity and due process of all people”.

The university issued a press release saying the police raid occurred after protesters “attacked” security personnel.

Cusco, home to Machu Picchu, has been the site of some of the most intense clashes, leading to significant loss of tourism revenue. The Cusco airport was briefly closed this week after protesters grew tired of attacking it.

Train service to Machu Picchu has been closed since Thursday due to track damage.

Some stranded tourists have chosen to leave by walking to Piscacucho, the nearest village, Helguero said, “but that involves a walk of six, seven hours or more and very few people are able to do that.”

Tourists who had already bought tickets to Machu Picchu from Saturday up to a month after the protests ended will be able to get a full refund, the Culture Ministry said.