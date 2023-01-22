As Deepfakes thrive, countries struggle with responses





Digital rights groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation are pushing lawmakers to abandon false policing of tech companies or use an existing legal framework that addresses issues such as fraud, copyright infringement, obscenity and defamation. That’s the best antidote to harm, rather than government intervention, which in its enforcement will almost always seize material that isn’t harmful, that inhibits people from legitimate and productive speech, said David Greene, an attorney. on civil liberties for the Electronic Frontier. Foundation. Some months ago, Google began banning people from using its Collaboratory platform, a data analysis tool, to train AI systems to generate deep fakes. In the fall, the company behind Stable Diffusion, an image generation tool, launched an update that blocks users trying to create nude and pornographic content. according to The Verge. Meta, TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit ban deep fakes that are intended to be deceptive. But laws or bans can try to contain a technology that is designed to be constantly adapted and improved. Last year, researchers from the RAND Corporation demonstrated how difficult it can be to identify deep fakes when they showed a set of videos to more than 3,000 test subjects and asked them to identify the ones that had been manipulated (such as a deepfake of climate activist Greta Thunberg denying the existence of climate change). The group was wrong more than a third of the cases. Even a subset of a few dozen students studying machine learning at Carnegie Mellon University got it wrong more than 20 percent of the time. Initiatives from companies such as Microsoft and Adobe now attempt to validate media and train moderation technology to recognize inconsistencies that flag synthetic content. But they are in a constant struggle to overcome deepfake creators who often discover new ways to fix bugs, remove watermarks and change metadata to cover their tracks. There is a technological arms race between deepfake creators and deepfake detectors, said Jared Mondschein, a physical scientist at RAND. Until we start finding ways to better detect deep fakes, it’s going to be really hard for any amount of legislation to have any teeth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/22/business/media/deepfake-regulation-difficulty.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos