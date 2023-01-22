American Airlines is cutting 3 short-haul international markets





It’s not just American cities that are losing airline service during the pandemic. American Airlines unveiled plans over the weekend to exit three markets in Latin America. Cities that Americans are cutting include: Culiacan, Mexico (CUL), effective February 28, 2023.

Samana, Dominican Republic (AZS), effective May 3, 2023.

San Andres Island, Colombia (ADZ), effective May 3, 2023. All three markets were previously served by American’s regional subsidiaries operating under the American Eagle name. SkyWest Airlines flew from Phoenix to Culiacan, while wholly owned regional subsidiary Envoy Air operated flights from Miami to Samana and San Andres Island. COURTESY CIRIUM Interestingly, all three markets were new to the US network and launched during the pandemic with twice-weekly service. The carrier added flights to Culiacan in March 2021, followed by Samana in June 2021 and completed by San Andres Island in December 2021. In a statement confirming the cuts, the airline blamed weak demand and a shortage of pilots as reasons for the departures. Due to low demand in these markets and the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service to San Andres, Colombia; Samana, Dominican Republic and Culiacan, Mexico, this spring. Well, proactively reach out to customers planning to travel to offer alternative deals. The recent exits of the US stations come as major airlines have faced staff shortages, particularly in their pilot ranks. The pilot shortage has been particularly challenging for regional affiliates that have historically served as stepping stones for young aviators looking to start their careers and eventually work on major U.S. carriers. Airlines are working hard to develop a pipeline of future pilots, but the shortage isn’t something they can fix overnight. In cases such as this one, the shortage has resulted in carriers pulling away from small towns. In fact, American has had to park regional jets during the pandemic in part because it doesn’t have the pilots available to fly them. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINT BOY While the focus in this latest network update is America’s international short-haul connection, the airline has cut 18 domestic cities during the pandemic, many due to pilot shortages. Sign up for our daily newsletter Earlier this year, the airline added three more US cities to its growing list of cuts that now includes Columbus, Georgia; Del Rio, Texas; and Long Beach, California. A total of 65 domestic airports have lost service from one of the three major US airlines (American, Delta and United) during the pandemic, according to Cirium plans and analysis conducted by aviation consulting firm Ailevon Pacific. Of the major US carriers, United has garnered the most headlines for major traction in regional connectivity nationwide, now up to 36 markets and counting. For more on American’s road network, see:

