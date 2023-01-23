In drought-stricken Cabo Verde, UN chief finds hope for sustainable oasis

For hours, Antnio Guterrescar had been driving along a winding road that opened up against an arid landscape, but then one last turn and a few hundred meters up a hill, the view outside his window bursts into shades of innumerable greens, while small terraces backed by stone walls studded with banana trees, palm trees, and sugar cane, came into view, with streams of silver water quivering in the distance.

The lush Pal Valley can be found on the mountainous island of Santo Anto, the westernmost island of Cabo Verde, and represents an oasis in an archipelago where only 10 percent of the land is arable. Of this already small area, close to 18 percent was lost between 2000 and 2020.

While Mr. Guterres visited one of the terraces, on the second day of his visit to the country, he was received by a group of farmers. With them, an expert from the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Katya Neves, explained that they were in the middle of an garden, where men and women are trying new plant varieties and learning about sustainable techniques.

Many congratulations, or great work, the Secretary General congratulated the group in Portuguese, pointing to a colorful table filled with coffee beans, cabbage, tomatoes, yeast, cassava and other products. Homegrown generosity is a rarity in a country that must import 80 percent of the food it needs to feed its population.

The UN chief was told that some of the plants growing in the garden are a new type of cassava, which experts hope will prove more resilient to the drought that has hit the country in the past five years. He also heard how farmers have learned new ways to irrigate or fertilize their land.

The initiative is benefiting some 285 farmers and is part of a large number of projects led by UN agencies and other partners that hope to transform agriculture in the country to feed more people and be more sustainable for the planet in totality.

Water management in the midst of drought

Gota a gota is one of the initiatives and has made drip irrigation more accessible to hundreds of farmers. Only 3,000 hectares spread across the 10 islands are irrigated, but studies show that this number could increase to 5,000, explained Ms. Neves, Assistant Representative at FAO.

Angela Silva, who lives nearby, also met with the Secretary General. She is one of the beneficiaries who hopes to start installing the point system soon.

I was born into a family of farmers, my parents, my grandparents, my great-grandparents. But until I separated from my husband he took care of the land, she explained.

Two years ago, the full-time teacher decided to start working on the lands she had inherited.

I’m still learning, but I want to learn more and be able to turn this into a way to make money, she said. My dream is to turn it into a food forest that can be enjoyed by my children and grandchildren.

Her land was mostly taken over by sugarcane production, a crop not very profitable or sustainable, so she has begun to replace it with banana and papaya trees and a variety of other vegetables. That was one of the lessons she learned in a UN-backed training course.

With the new irrigation system, she hopes to avoid some of the worst effects of the drought and make better use of water during an average year. Studies show that, even when it rains in Cabo Verde, roughly 20 percent of the water is lost. from surface runoff, 13 percent infiltrates, while 67 percent evaporates.

This is one of the challenges for Dairson da Cruz Duarte, the young local farmer who brought the coffee that surprised the Secretary General he didn’t know the island produced it.

Pointing to the bottom of the valley, next to a stream full of fruit, the farmer explained that the beans are grown all the way to Santa Isabel, a locality on top of the highest mountain the eye can see, a ragged edge where the green of the earth meets the blue of the sky.

You can enter this town of 100 people only on foot and all agriculture is rain fed. This has made the last five years of drought particularly difficult for the population.

When the rain stopped, the young men left first.

I don’t know if there are 10 young people living there, Mr. Cruz Duarte explained. The others all left for other countries, due to lack of jobs, rain, drought. Sometimes, even if you have livestock, you don’t have enough fodder to feed them. There is no other means of livelihood, so they left to seek a better life.

Increasing food insecurity

After years of uninterrupted drought, production was zero for the 2021-2022 farming season. Until then, climate change, COVID-19 The pandemic and socio-economic fallout from the war in Ukraine had all combined to create a perfect storm for Small Island Developing States (SIDS), and the government of Cape Verde was forced to make a difficult decision. In June of last year, the executive authorities declared a national social and economic emergency.

Until recently, the archipelago, which is located in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa, could have been considered a champion in efforts to reduce poverty among Sub-Saharan countries. Estimates from the World Bank show that the poverty rate fell by six percentage points between 2015 and 2019, from 41 percent to 35 percent.

But by last June, the number of people affected by food insecurity was set to rise, according to data from the UN’s World Food Programme.WFP). More than 46,000 women, men and children, almost 10 percent of the total population of Cabo Verde, were facing an acute deterioration in food security between June and August.

This represents a threat to the country’s hard-won development gains in recent years. Cabo Verde has committed to eliminating extreme poverty by 2026 and on Saturday, the country’s Prime Minister assured the Secretary-General that the country is sticking to this goal. But, he admitted, the last few years have made it much more difficult.

Echoing this sentiment, the Secretary General said at the same event: I know this about Cabo Verde as well as others Small developing islands which are a priority in the partnership and action of the United Nations faces great challenges, such as the consequences of the pandemic and above all the increase in the cost of living, which always has a devastating impact on the population.

The head of the UN added that the rise of the sea level and the loss of biodiversity and the ecosystem present existential threats for this archipelago, as for many other archipelagos.

FAO expert Katya Neves tells UN News that the crisis of recent years has given a new sense of urgency to the efforts of the UN and its agencies. We can achieve these goals, and we can do so by improving the way we farm.

Back in the valley, Mr. Cruz Duarte is also not giving up. Even after seeing most of his friends leave his small town, he did the opposite after years on a neighboring island, So Vicente, the farmer returned to work on the land of his ancestors. Farming is my calling, he says.

He has two children, who had to stay on the other island because the remote locality closed his school for several years, but he has been able to provide for them since then. He is proud to list all the crops he grows sweet potatoes, beans, pumpkins, coffee that is sold on other islands for a high price and how they change with the seasons. Now I know how to do it. I can go on like this, he says.

This is no easy task in these islands. But even after a successful harvest, there is still a long way to go.

From farm to school cafeteria

For Amilcar Vera Cruz, the biggest difficulty is selling it, he says of the crops he grows.

Sara Estrela, a Sustainable Development Assistant at the UN Development Program (by UNDP), explains that, historically, farmers are not usually organized into associations or cooperatives in Cabo Verde.

Since the rule is subsistence farming or small family businesses, it becomes difficult when the time comes to sell at a fair price, she said.

One of the projects that the UN system has supported is the formation of the Association of Producers in this valley. Agencies have also supported the construction of two commercial warehouses where crops can be collected, washed and prepared for sale.

For Ms. Estrela, the biggest goal is targeting the entire sector and trying to organize the entire chain, from putting the seed on the floor to putting the food on the plate.

We are empowering producers with knowledge and equipment, she added.

Mr. Vera Cruz has received this support and, after decades of difficulty selling his crops, he hopes the association will be a way to open new horizons in terms of markets.

We have other difficulties, but this has delayed the development of agriculture, the sale of products, price changes. Sometimes you don’t make enough to cover production costs, he said.

The farmer has been thinking about this day for a long time. He has big dreams to see his products travel beyond the island’s big city, Porto Novo, to faraway places when word of the quality of these products gets out. A combination of government and UN sponsored projects, he says. can help make this a reality.

For many years after the country’s independence in 1975, WFP was responsible for meals for all students in Cabo Verde. But the country graduated from the UN The least developed country category in a lower-middle-income country in 2007 and, a few years later, the government took over this task. One of the decisions he made was that 25 percent of all school meals used be purchased locally.

With that decision came the first major test for the recently formed Vale do Pal Producers Association. For the entire school year 2021-2022, these producers have sold all the bananas that were consumed in the schools of the islands of Santo Anto and So Vicente. The initiative reached 20,000 students.

Now, the association is preparing and, at the end of this month, will hold its first assembly. Later in March, a final test will arrive.

The food grown by these farmers, as the Secretary General tested today, will be washed and packed in the new warehouses, loaded onto boats and eventually reach children on other islands. At the same time, the project will be repeated in other municipalities. Soon, Paul’s example will help feed some 90,000 students, almost 20 percent of the country’s population.