International Center for Journalists invites applications for Burns Fellowship | RFPs





of International Center for Journalists invites applications for its Arthur F. Burns Fellowship program, which will offer talented young American, German and Canadian journalists the opportunity to live and work in each other’s country to improve the quality of news coverage in each country and to strengthen transatlantic relations. Prior to beginning individual fellowships, all participants are expected to attend a one-week orientation in Washington, DC, during which fellows participate in meetings with prominent media and government representatives and discuss professional issues. After orientation, North American members will participate in two weeks of intensive language training at institutes in their host cities, while German colleagues will continue directly in their host media. Over the next two months, fellows work as temporary staff members at the host newspapers, magazines, and radio and television stations. In addition to covering local news, fellows report on events for their employers back home while learning more about the host country and its media. As fellows learn first-hand about their host country and media, they will write stories and produce broadcast programs for their host and local audiences. When they return home, they will share their experiences with colleagues and continue to cover current events using their new skills, contacts and a deeper understanding of international relations. Each North American fellow receives a $4,000 stipend to cover living expenses during the nine-week fellowship in Germany. Participants also receive $1,500 in travel expenses or a travel voucher, and the program also pays living expenses during orientation in Washington, DC The program is open to American, Canadian and German journalists between the ages of 21 and 40 employed by a newspaper, news magazine, broadcast station or news agency or working independently and/or online. Applicants must have demonstrated journalistic talent and a strong interest in North American-European affairs and must have two years of full-time professional journalism experience. Knowledge of the German language is not required but encouraged. For complete program guidelines and application instructions, see the International Center for Journalists website.

