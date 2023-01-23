Lockheed Martin looks to international customers for GPS augmentation systems





The company developed a satellite-based augmentation system that uses both GPS and Europe’s Galileo WASHINGTON The availability of a new GPS navigation signal for civilian users is creating market opportunities in so-called satellite-based augmentation systems known as SBAS that countries around the world are developing or upgrading to support transportation and other industries, Andre Trotter said. , Lockheed Martins. vice president of navigation systems. Six GPS 3 satellites transmitting the L1C signal have been launched since 2018, the most recent. last week. GPS 3 is an upgraded version of the US military’s Global Positioning System satellites that transmit positioning, navigation and timing signals. Compared to previous generations, GPS 3 satellites provide military users additional protection from jamming attacks, but one of its most significant features is the L1C signal for civilian users that is interoperable with Europes Galileo navigation satellites. Lockheed Martin has built 10 GPS 3 satellites under a 2008 contract from the US Air Force and will produce at least 10 more GPS 3Fa more advanced version. The company developed what it calls a second-generation SBAS that takes advantage of the L1C signal to leverage GPS and Galileo to provide more accurate navigation and positioning and reduce dependence on each system, Trotter said. SpaceNews. Lockheed Martin in September he won a 19-year, $1.18 billion contract to develop and operate the Southern Positioning Augmentation Network (SouthPAN) for the governments of Australia and New Zealand. The system is expected to be operational by 2028. There is a significant amount of testing that must continue in order for the signals to be certified for various types of use, whether for life safety or commercial aircraft operations, Trotter said. . Lockheed Martins SBAS transmits on two frequencies to augment signals from GPS and Galileo. We are currently transmitting the dual-frequency multiple constellation SBAS signal as part of SouthPAN, Trotter said. With the launch of additional GPS 3 and GPS 3F satellites, the service will be further enhanced. Winning the SouthPAN contract could lead to more opportunities as we have the ability to expand this enabling technology globally, he said.We are in discussion with other potential international clients. We also expect more benefits to be realized as we onboard users and learn about new technology applications. The SouthPAN system, for example, will improve accuracy from the current 5 to 10 meters to about 10 centimeters, he said. More accurate navigation and positioning data, Trotter said, is in high demand for commercial aviation, precision agriculture, maritime tracking and the operation of drones and unmanned vehicles. The US SBAS is known as the Wide Area Augmentation System (WAAS). Europe’s is called EGNOS, or the European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service. Several countries have implemented SBAS systems, including Japan and India, and others are under development. In the SouthPAN system, an SBAS payload is located on an Inmarsat geostationary Earth orbit communications satellite, which relays augmentation messages to user receivers. Lockheed Martin operates a tracking, telemetry and control ground station in Uralla, New South Wales. GMV based in Spain will develop SouthPAN data processing and control centers.

