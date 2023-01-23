Australian Open 2023 – Djokovic vs. Minaur

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic broke his serve routine and began aggressively extending his left leg. He had just seven points to go in his Australian Open third-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, but he was clearly in pain.

Djokovic’s left arm has caused him grief during the first week here in Melbourne. His movement and mobility have been hampered, yet he has dropped just one set en route to the round of 16 as he chases a record 22nd major title.

His run is proving remarkably similar to that of 2021, when he nursed an oblique tear to a ninth Australian Open crown.

On Monday night, Djokovic will face Australian hopeful and 22nd seed Alex de Minaur — who matched his best result at his home Slam with a third-round win over France’s Benjamin Bonzi — for a place in the quarterfinals.

Djokovic and de Minaur have never met in professional competition. This first clash, scheduled for prime time at Rod Laver Arena, will be a successful encounter.

“Playing in front of you guys, I don’t know how many of you will be on my side. I don’t think many,” Djokovic joked to the crowd after his win over Dimitrov. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere, I’m sure, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Why Novak Djokovic will win

Djokovic just doesn’t lose on Rod Laver Arena. Scratch that, he doesn’t get lost in Australia. The 35-year-old star has won 37 consecutive singles matches on Australian soil, including three consecutive Australian Open titles between 2019 and 2021.

He thrives in conditions and handles pressure better than anyone, which gives him a significant advantage over de Minaur, who has played just five career matches on Center Court at his home Slam for a 3-2 record .

Despite a hamstring concern and playing well below his devastating best, Djokovic has been able to elevate his game at key moments in this tournament — a hallmark of his career. After France’s Enzo Couacaud drew level at one set in the second round, Djokovic lost 12 of the next 14 games to run away with the match.

Last time out against Dimitrov, Djokovic played his best tennis in the first-set tiebreaker before blowing a few break point opportunities later in the match.

Djokovic could also benefit from de Minaur’s serve, which has let him down so far this tournament. De Minaur earns few free points with it, tallying just 21 aces in his first three games, and has only managed to land his first serve 58% of the time. Injured or not, Djokovic will punish him if he doesn’t improve in this area.

And don’t underestimate the mental side of this match. It must be demoralizing for any player, let alone one ranked in the top 30 — like Dimitrov — to throw everything at an injured Djokovic and still not win a set.

Upheavals have been the norm at this year’s Australian Open. Can Alex de Minaur become the last to beat a top-ranked player? OUTSIDE EPA/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

Why Alex de Minaur will win

If Djokovic was able to draft a fourth-round opponent, de Minaur would likely be at the bottom of his list.

It’s no secret that Djokovic isn’t moving as freely as he’d like or we’d expect, so facing an opponent he believes is “the fastest player on the tour” will be a significant test of his body.

De Minaur’s game is not entirely different from Djokovic’s, built on defense and the ability to force his opponent to play shot after shot and find a way to break through. He is an extremely disciplined player who will not make too many mistakes. In his three games, De Minaur’s opponents have committed 49 more errors than him.

Djokovic hasn’t been consistently hitting the ball as fast this fortnight, meaning finding winners against de Minaur is likely to be a challenge. If he starts to struggle with the cramp and looks to force the issue, it could play into the Aussie’s hands.

“I’ll just have to take it to him and not shy away from the opportunity,” de Minaur said ahead of the clash. “I’m going to make sure I make it as hard as I can. I’m not going to read too much into that injury.”

While Djokovic avoided his victory over Dimitrov, de Minaur will also have the crowd firmly in his corner. The 23-year-old is the last remaining hope for the Australian contingent in this year’s tournament.

What will happen?

Picking against Djokovic in Melbourne, no matter how injured he might be, is a fool’s errand. His career record at the Australian Open is 85-8, underscoring just how tough he’s been to beat on the blue Plexicushion. De Minaur won’t be easy, though, and is good enough to boot. Djokovic to win in four.