EU pledges wind and solar funding to close gap with US

Unsettled regulation, permitting challenges and a lack of federal funding in Europe are making the US more attractive for onshore wind investment, industry experts warn.

January 19 – Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is planning to mobilize state aid and a sovereign fund for renewable energy companies as part of a new Net-Zero Industry Act to deter firms move to the United States.

The announcement at the World Economic Forum in Davos comes as energy prices rise and political decisions following Russia’s war on Ukraine are seeing onshore wind investment in Europe fall behind the US market.

The invasion of Russia raised energy prices in Europe, raising production costs. To protect energy consumers, the EU has imposed revenue caps on wind and solar generators, undermining investor confidence in new projects.

CHART: Annual wind installations in Europe by country

Source: WindEurope

The US and Europe have set ambitious targets for renewable energy, but financial support varies widely and developers in Europe also face permitting delays.

Most importantly, that of President Biden Inflation Reduction Law provides tax credits that increase the profitability of US wind and solar projects, as well as new manufacturing facilities.

The act has made the US much more attractive for wind supply chain investment, as European countries do not offer such direct incentives for domestic generation, Shashi Barla, Head of Renewables Research at Brinckmann Group, told Reuters. Events.

EU state aid rules prevent countries from providing direct support to domestic companies, and the EC will propose “temporary adaptation of these rules in order to “speed up and simplify”, von der Leyen said. The sovereign fund will provide both loans and grants.

“To keep European industry attractive, there is a need to be competitive with the offers and incentives that are currently available outside the EU,” von der Leyen said.

The EC must win the support of EU member states for the proposed fund, and von der Leyen proposed introducing a short-term bridging solution without giving details. In November, the EC launched a new CleanTech Europe initiative to identify challenges and encourage investment, but concrete funding measures have not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, European wind companies continue to face numerous challenges, and new investment in onshore wind generation in Europe is unlikely, Barla said.

Squeezed suppliers

European manufacturers are calling for more help to boost production and manage high energy costs, and the EU will aim to “focus investment on strategic projects along the entire supply chain”, von der Leyen said.

“We will look in particular at how to simplify and speed up the granting of permits for new cleantech manufacturing sites,” she said.

Job cuts and reduced profit margins of wind turbine suppliers have highlighted the impact of rampant inflation and logistical issues on wind production.

Suppliers absorbed the rising cost of materials and logistics as economies recovered from coronavirus lockdowns and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine further boosted inflation. Developers delayed projects due to supply chain uncertainties, reducing turbine orders.

Global logistics costs rose by about 400% over the past two years and account for about 10% of wind farm costs, Barla said.

Intense market competition has meant that suppliers have only passed on part of the cost increase. In Germany, Europe’s largest energy market, the industrial price index rose by around 40% last year. In response, the government passed new energy laws in December that increase the reference energy price in wind energy auctions from 58.8 euros/MWh ($63.6/MWh) to 73.5 euros/MWh. Early last year, Germany lifted a two-year deadline for building new wind farms to allow companies to adjust to volatile markets.

The increase in reference prices was applauded by the wind industry, but “is not enough to stimulate investment in the German market, given the legacy challenges and the current cost escalation”, Barla said.

Federal finance

The Biden administration’s $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act is shifting the focus of wind generation investments to the U.S. market, Barla said.

The US is a key growth market for the three largest European suppliers, Vestas, Siemens Gamesa and Nordex, as well as major US group GE. The main areas of activity will include assembly of the blade, tower and foundation, he said.

The inflation act provides long-term security for federal support and gives US states and industry partners the confidence to invest, a Siemens Gamesa spokesman told Reuters Events.

He combines [ambitions of] energy security and building productive knowledge, the spokesman said.

Europe’s wind and solar industries have sought more support from EU authorities as companies lack the direct support provided by the US inflation act.

Siemens Gamesa wants the EU to consider the wind sector as a strategic industry and provide more trade or fiscal policy instruments that would offset subsidies from other countries. Auction criteria should also be adjusted to support European producers, she said in a statement in September.

Henrik Andersen, Group President and CEO of Vestas, has said that EU and national governments need a “proactive wind industrial policy, including improved permits and support for increased supply chain.

Some EU members are concerned that the proposed sovereign fund will mainly benefit Europe’s largest economies. Of the €672 billion in state aid approved by the Commission last year, 53% was in Germany and 24% in France.

“I don’t think the new massive state aid models do anything good for Europe,” said Danish Economy Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

In December, President Biden offered some companies hope when he said the US would study adjusting the inflation act to allow some European companies to benefit from the scheme, although no details of the proposed changes have been released.

“We will continue to create manufacturing jobs in America, but not at the expense of Europe,” Biden said at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Revenue took a hit

European wind operators also face constraints on energy revenues that are fragmenting the market and undermining investor confidence. The limits are intended to protect consumers from rising energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. EU members agreed to cap revenue from non-fossil fuel power plants at €180/MWh from December to the end of June, but also allowed national governments to set lower revenue caps provided they were higher than the cost of production.

CHART: European wholesale electricity prices by country

Source: LevelTen Energy

Last month, Germany implemented a surprise tax on renewable energy generators from December 1, 2022 to April 2024. The tax will devalue 90% of wind and solar profits made above €130/MWh ($137/MWh) , or on a standard based on feed-in tariffs assigned to the project.

Wholesale and wind power purchase agreement (PPA) prices remain above the €130/MWh threshold and the unexpected tax measures are having a chilling effect on the German PPA market and affecting short-term investor confidence. said the experts last month.

Market uncertainty is jeopardizing Germany’s plan to quintuple annual onshore wind installations to 12 GW by 2025 and to supply 80% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

Allow the pressure

European wind developers also face greater challenges from permitting delays that drive up project costs and increase technology and financial risks. The permit can take five or more years in Europe due to complex administrative processes and lack of resources in the approval authorities. That compares to one to two years in the U.S., Barla said.

Last month, EU energy ministers agreed emergency arrangement which aims to shorten permit times by designating wind and solar as projects of major public interest and clarifying environmental and grid permit deadlines that approval authorities must meet within two years. Effective national enforcement will be key and many governments are making additional changes to domestic permitting rules to drive deployment.

European companies have warned that allowing delays is a major obstacle to growth in their home markets as they press ahead with plans to expand abroad. About 80 GW of wind capacity is currently stuck in permitting processes, five times the total installed wind capacity in 2021, according to industry group WindEurope.

In October, Germany’s largest power generator RWE agreed to buy Con Edison’s clean energy businesses for $6.8 billion, making it the fourth-largest renewables player in the US.

Factors that will affect spending in Europe include any measures to speed up planning and permitting, as well as access to renewable energy financing mechanisms, RWE CEO Markus Krebber told reporters.

Europe urgently needs to reduce permit barriers and provide a more stable policy perspective to stabilize the domestic wind sector, Barla said.

It is not a level playing field between Europe and the USA, they are not comparable at all”, he said.

The opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, according to the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias. Reuters Events, part of Reuters Professional, is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.