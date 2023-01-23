Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs Summary 2023 (January 2023) – Afghanistan

Annexes

Context, shocks/events and crisis impact

Afghanistan is facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis with a very real risk of systemic collapse and human catastrophe. In addition to the unimaginable human costs, this humanitarian crisis is reversing many of the gains of the past 20 years, including women’s rights.

The end of the 20-year armed conflict between the Taliban and the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces in August 2021, and the simultaneous takeover of the country by the Taliban, has ushered in a new era characterized by rapid economic decline. hunger and the risk of malnutrition, inflation fueled by global commodity shocks, drastic increases in urban and rural poverty, a near-collapse of the national public health system, a stifling of the media and civil society sectors, and the near-total exclusion of half the population – women and girls – from public life.

The fall of the previous government resulted in a suspension of direct international development assistance, which previously accounted for 75 percent of public spending, including the maintenance of the public health system. In the absence of development activity, the Afghan people are experiencing a backslide as evidenced by the increase in humanitarian needs across the country.

Afghanistan’s population was estimated to exceed 43 million in 2022, with 49 percent women and girls, and one of the highest youth populations in the world, with 47 percent of the population under 15. The population is expected to grow at 2.3 percent per year, one of the highest rates in the region, and so the combined environmental, economic and protection crises, especially for girls, will have a far-reaching and potentially catastrophic impact well into the future. .

In 2023, 28.3 million people (two-thirds of Afghanistan’s population) will need urgent humanitarian assistance to survive as the country enters its third consecutive year of drought conditions and second year of crippling economic decline. while still suffering from the effects of 40 years of conflict and repeated natural disasters. High levels of unemployment and persistent commodity price inflation have caused the average household’s debt to soar, challenging people’s coping mechanisms and hampering the already fragile economy’s ability to adjust to shocks.

While in previous years, humanitarian needs have been mainly driven by conflict, the main drivers of humanitarian need in 2023 are multidimensional: drought, climate change, threats to protection, especially for women and girls, and economic crisis. However, conflict, natural disasters, the lingering effects of war and the recent displacement of large-scale conflicts continue to prevent people from building resilience and moving towards recovery and solutions. In 2022 there was a shift in the drivers of humanitarian needs, as domestic shocks shifted from COVID-19 and conflict in 2021, to drought, climate change and economic shocks.

Afghanistan’s economic crisis is widespread, with more than half of households experiencing an economic shock in the past six months. The economy immediately went into free fall, with the disruption of markets, financial and trading mechanisms, the freezing of $9.5 billion in central bank reserves, loans and the sudden suspension of direct development aid.

Within this reality, 17 million people face acute hunger in 2023, including 6 million people at emergency levels of food insecurity, one step away from starvation – and one of the highest figures worldwide. Deterioration is expected in the first quarter of 2023 due to the simultaneous effects of winter and a weak season, persistently high food prices, lower incomes and unemployment, and the ongoing economic downturn.

Afghanistan is highly prone to natural hazards, the frequency and intensity of which are exacerbated by the effects of climate change, increased humanitarian needs, and structural limitations in disaster mitigation. The number of atypical sudden-onset disasters, such as floods and earthquakes, was higher in 2022 than in previous years, and the scenario predicts that these patterns could be the norm going forward.

The dire needs from the drought have reached crisis point. As of December 2022, Afghanistan was experiencing the first triple La Niña impact globally since 1998-2001, which was also a period of perennial drought and high levels of food insecurity in Afghanistan. The forecast is for at least a 50 percent chance that La Niña will continue from January to March 2023 before returning to neutral ENSO. The 2022 Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA) identified drought as the most frequently reported shock experienced in the six months prior to data collection, and prolonged drought is resulting in the drying up of surface water sources such as springs, and a significant decline of underground water. levels. As a result of the ongoing drought event and water crisis, the percentage of households experiencing barriers to access water increased from 48 percent in 2021 to 60 percent in 2022.

Another major driver of humanitarian need is traditional gender norms and patriarchal culture, which have long reinforced discrimination against women and girls in Afghanistan, increasing their vulnerability and reducing their capacity to recover from shocks and leaving them those disproportionately affected during crises. Numerous studies show that Afghanistan is the worst place in the world to be a woman or girl, with the situation only getting worse since the Taliban took power, who continue to completely restrict the rights of women and girls. The restriction on the enjoyment of the rights of Afghan women is extremely severe. Restrictions targeting women and girls affect many areas of their lives, limiting their freedom of movement and their access to essential services and livelihoods, with negative economic, social, physical and psychological consequences.

Within the broader humanitarian access environment, participation in the humanitarian response has worsened for Afghan women staff since August 2021. Amid a growing set of restrictions that limit their basic rights and freedoms, women humanitarian workers face increasingly challenging restrictions that affect their ability to travel to beneficiaries. The December 24, 2022 directive banning women from working for national or international NGOs will have a devastating humanitarian impact on millions of people across the country and prevent millions of vulnerable women and girls from receiving life-saving services and assistance. life.

Field of analysis

This Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) presents a projected evolution of humanitarian needs in Afghanistan in 2023, using a cross-sectoral approach to analysis that recognizes the multidimensional nature of people’s needs across sectors. Underlying HNO in Afghanistan is the multi-sector needs assessment, WoAA 2022, which provides a robust picture of the humanitarian situation and needs in all parts of the country.

All 2023 calculations are based on the common planning assumptions described in section 2.1 – Risk analysis regarding the evolving political and security situation, with varying seasonal impacts on needs throughout the year, including the onset of winter around November, rainfall patterns, agricultural planting and harvesting seasons, and more. Greater emphasis in the analysis is placed on the impact of drought and the economic fallout from the crisis, under the assumption that large-scale conflict is likely to be a relatively smaller factor in driving needs than in previous years. This analysis will be constantly updated as conditions change.

Population groups

Exposure to shock is felt across all population groups, highlighting the need for an appropriately targeted response. The emerging differences between people in need in urban and rural settings have become more pronounced and therefore warrant a stronger articulation of the needs of each group, which are now highlighted in the analytical framework of HNO 2023. Within the wider group of people in need, other population groups of concern have specific vulnerabilities that will be articulated where they differ from the broader set of humanitarian needs in the majority population. At the same time, most other Afghans require the continuation and restoration of basic services to prevent them from slipping further into humanitarian need.

In addition, the category of newly displaced persons includes both those displaced by conflicts and natural disasters (including drought), as well as vulnerable internal migrants who have been forced to move for economic or political reasons.

Population groups with the greatest humanitarian needs are:

Vulnerable people with acute humanitarian needs in rural areas

Vulnerable people with acute humanitarian needs in urban areas

The shock has affected non-displaced persons (people affected by a sudden-onset disaster, mainly floods and earthquakes, who have not left their area of ​​origin)

Recently displaced persons and vulnerable internal migrants

Recent cross-border returnees – Refugees and asylum seekers

Humanitarian conditions, severity and people in need

Given the breadth and depth of need across the country, there is considerable commonality of humanitarian conditions across population groups. As such, the conditions of the nearly 28.3 million people – two-thirds of the country – who fall under “vulnerable people with acute humanitarian needs” and “shock-affected non-displaced” continue to broadly reflect basic conditions for all people vulnerable affected by the humanitarian shock in the country, as articulated in the previous HNO.

The humanitarian conditions created by Afghanistan’s multidimensional crisis continue to affect all parts of the country and affect every aspect of Afghan life. In 2023, a total of 28.3 million people (two-thirds of the population) need humanitarian assistance to survive, of which 14.7 million are in extreme need (severity 4). A total of 6.4 million are women and 15.2 million are children; 6.1 million live in urban areas and 22.2 million live in rural areas, and 15 percent of all households have at least one member with a disability.

There is need in every province of the country, with extreme need in 33 out of 34 provinces and 27 out of 34 major cities/provincial capitals with the rest in dire need, showing how widespread the crisis is across the country.

The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance (Pin) in 2022 (28.3 million people) has increased from 24.4 million in 2022 (a 16 percent increase) and 18.4 million in 2021 (a 54 percent increase). The main reason for the increase in PN is due to the dramatic increase in WASH needs (up to 40 percent) and protection needs (up to 25 percent) – reflecting the complex impact of drought and increasingly restrictive measures affecting women and Girls. – and includes all girls of secondary school age who are denied access to education.

Although two-thirds of the country already has humanitarian needs in 2023, further deterioration is very likely if the root causes and drivers of need are not addressed. Substantial investments in water infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, alternative livelihoods, gender policy reform and macroeconomic stabilization are urgently needed, along with the stabilization of services that support basic human needs – especially health care and social services – to reduce reliance on humanitarian actors to provide emergency care and transition to long-term support.