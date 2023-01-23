$2.54 billion needed to address unprecedented health needs in 2023: WHO





In it complaint, who said that a shocking 339 million people they now need humanitarian aid around the world. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of UN agencies, called on donors to be generous and help WHO to save lives, prevent the spread of disease within and across borders and support communities as they rebuild. . Today, WHO staff are providing assistance in 54 health crises around the world, 11 of which are classified as Class 3, the WHO’s highest emergency level, requiring the most comprehensive response. As is often the case, the most affected are the hardest hit, the UN agency said in a statement. Reaction in all crisis situations The UN agency is already working on an unprecedented number of emergencies, from devastating floods in Pakistan, to catastrophic food insecurity across the Sahel and the greater Horn of Africa. WHO is also heavily involved in alleviating suffering in Ukraine following the Russian invasion and continues to work in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and northern Ethiopia, where conflict, COVID-19 and climate change have dangerously disrupted access to health care. Women talk outside a residential building damaged by airstrikes in the Kiev suburb of Borodyanka. Tedros appeal it unprecedented convergence of crises requires an unprecedented response, Tedros said. More people than ever before face imminent danger of disease and starvation and need help now. The world cannot look away and hope that these crises will resolve themselves. In 2022, WHO assistance to communities in collaboration with local and national authorities, non-governmental authorities and civil society organizations included medicines and other key supplies, training for health professionals, vaccines, enhanced disease surveillance, mobile clinics , mental health support, maternal health. consultations and more. Health benefits WHO provides cost-effective and high-impact responses that protect health, life and livelihoods, the agency insisted. Every $1 invested in WHO generates at least $35 in return on investment. According to the WHO website, the UN agency is responding to level 3 health emergencies in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Greater Horn of Africa, Northern Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen. The COVID-19 pandemic and mpox outbreaks are also level 3 emergencies.

