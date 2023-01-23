Six months after the floods in Pakistan, 8.6 million people are facing starvation; The IRC calls on world leaders to address the imbalance of climate change





Six months since extreme floods inundated a third of Pakistan, 5 million people continue to live in flooded areas, while food insecurity and malnutrition have intensified across the country. The IRC is warning that some 14.6 million people are in need of food assistance, including 8.6 million people who are experiencing an extreme level of food insecurity and are facing impossible decisions about how to cope, forgoing meals and selling possessions. With farmland and agriculture still submerged, families are unable to grow food or earn an income. Women and children are at risk of exploitation and abuse, while families are forced to sell assets to make ends meet. As winter sets in and temperatures drop below freezing, many flood-affected communities now face the daunting challenge of surviving without shelter, food, clean water and heating fuel sources. Since the start of the floods in July 2022, the IRC increased its emergency response and is now present in 20 districts, providing life-saving assistance including shelter, health services, emergency cash assistance, winterization and dignity packages and providing safe drinking water to almost 1 million people. This includes over 230,000 women and girls, who are at particular risk of violence and exploitation during times of crisis, and have been supported with services such as safe spaces and medical care. Shabnam Baloch, Director of IRC Pakistan, said, The July floods have changed the course of Pakistan’s future, and the past six months have proven extremely challenging for the communities served by the IRC. Since the floods began, families across the country have been struggling to make ends meet, especially as much of the country’s farmland and agriculture has been irreparably damaged by the rains. Many do not have enough to eat; about 8.6 million people are experiencing extreme hunger. Pakistan represents another example of the failure to confront the shared global risks posed by the climate crisis. The world cannot continue to look away from these catastrophic events that strike the most vulnerable countries, many of which bear little responsibility for the climate crisis, but experience all the consequences: hunger, malnutrition, lack of safe drinking water and loss of livelihoods. Fragile states like Pakistan – which accounts for less than 1% of global emissions – are ground zero for the climate crisis, and we need to proactively invest in adaptation and prevention measures to prevent the next deluge from becoming as dire. as damaging as the last flood. The country is also particularly vulnerable to climate shocks, but has little capacity to invest in preventive infrastructure. Funding streams such as the loss and damage fund created by COP27 is a strong first step by global leaders towards addressing this imbalance, and any promised funding must be delivered without further hesitation or delay. Also, more needs to be done to ensure that humanitarian agencies and civil society organizations can navigate the complex processes in place to access any climate finance. However, from the floods in Pakistan to the drought in East Africa, extreme weather events are becoming a global norm, leaving people and communities with less time, resources and ability to adapt, recover or build resilience. If this year sees a similar cycle of rising temperatures and rainfall, it will strain already overstretched national resources and deepen humanitarian needs. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) began operations in Pakistan in 1980 in response to the growing number of Afghan refugees. Our teams delivered food, shelter, security, primary health care, education, vocational training, water supply systems, sanitation facilities and other essential services to Afghan refugees and host communities. Since then, IRC now serves a wide range of marginalized, vulnerable and poor groups across the country with public health, environmental health, education, disaster risk reduction, community services and livelihood support.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rescue.org/press-release/six-months-pakistan-floods-86-million-people-are-facing-hunger-irc-calls-world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos