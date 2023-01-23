Events and resources support mental health

Students, staff and faculty can find ways to focus on their mental health with upcoming campus events and year-round resources for the Queens community.

Taking care of your mental health is necessary all year round, but it can be especially important during the short, cold days of winter. That’s why Queens is promoting resources and holding events this week and throughout term to help students, faculty and staff focus on their mental well-being and find the support they need.

There is a growing awareness of how important mental health is to all aspects of our lives, says Principal and Vice-Chancellor Patrick Deane. Queens is committed to ensuring the health and well-being of all members of our community, and we support anyone who wants to attend upcoming events focused on mental health or seek out resources to help improve their well-being. We recognize that there is still work to be done to embed wellness in our culture, and we are committed to improving and creating more options to support the mental health of every member of our community.

Thrive 365 for faculty and staff

For 2023, Human Resources is launching Thrive 365, a year-round focus on supporting wellness throughout the Queens community. Thrive 365 will launch on January 25 with two events focused on mental health. Starting a Conversation About Mental Health is an online session open to all faculty and staff that aims to teach participants how to take steps to improve their own mental health and the mental health of those around them. Experience Queens: Creativity for Mental Health is an in-person session taught by interfaith chaplain Erin Burns, who will lead participants through guided creative arts meditation. Thrive 365 continues Feb. 5 with a free skating session from 10 a.m. to noon at the Memorial Center for Queens employees and their families. Ongoing events and activities will be available throughout the year. Employees are encouraged to visit HR intranet to learn more and register for events.

Other support resources for the Queens community and their family members can be found at any time through the Employee and Family Assistance Program (EFAP).

Student Wellness Services (SWS) continues to provide education and training sessions for faculty, staff and students, focusing on mental health. Upcoming sessions include: Identifying and Responding to Students in Difficulty on January 25th, SafeTALK on February 2nd, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training on February 22nd and Mental Health First Aid on February 27th.

Events and resources for students

Students can find community and connect with mental health support through Winter Wellness events hosted by Student Affairs. Programs and events that encourage students to move for mental health include Health Promotions Recreational Running Clubs Mental Health Resources will be held on January 27thColleague Wellbeing Training, Prescription Exercise in Queensas well as further recreation discount programs, and Group fitness courses at the Athletics and Recreation Center.

Being active and breaking up my sedentary time helps me stay focused and calm during stressful academic times, says Peer Wellness Coach Tristan Montag. Taking short breaks to walk around the library or campus reduces back pain from sitting and gives my eyes a much needed break from staring at my computer. Students are invited to join the Mental Health Walk/Run to experience these benefits for themselves.

The Winter Wellness Night Market invites students living in residence to meet with representatives from units across Student Affairs who will be set up in market-like booths in Ban Righ Hall on January 25 at 6 p.m. Students there can participate in activities and giveaways aimed at supporting mental health, physical health, academic success and community building.

Oscar, the therapy dog ​​from St. Ambulance. SWS has expanded mental health services and weekly student wellness groups, and students can also access support AMS Peer Support Center.

Queens continues to expand the resources available to support student mental health and we aim to have a wide range of programs to suit different levels of need, says Kate Humphrys, Health Promotion Coordinator, Student Wellbeing Services . So whether you need a space to chat with peers facing similar challenges, motivation to get more active, opportunities to build community, or just a chance to pet a friendly dog, there something to help you.

24/7 crisis support and counseling is available to undergraduate and MBA students through Console application; Graduate students can access 24/7 support and crisis counseling through Empower Me. Good2Talk is another 24/7 phone service available to all high school students in Ontario.

Athletics and Recreation Day and Bell Lets Talk

Bell Lets Talk Day takes place this year on Wednesday, January 25. Queens Athletics & Recreation is recognizing this day to help bring greater awareness to the importance of mental health. Over the weekend of Jan. 21-22, the men’s and women’s basketball teams held Bell Lets Talk-themed games where student-athletes shared mental health-related resources with attendees. On Bell Lets Talk Day, students and staff will distribute Lets Talk notes in the Athletics and Recreation Center and around campus. They will also share materials that can help connect people with mental health resources.

On Bell Lets Talk Day, Queens Gazette will also share a Q&A with Heather Stuart, Bell Canada Chair in Mental Health and Anti-Stigma Research. Dr. Stuart will provide an update on her research and provide an overview of the current state of mental health in Canada.

Champions for mental health

Students whose mental health has been supported by an instructor or staff member have the opportunity to celebrate them as mental health champions. This is the programs second year and recognizes individuals who create supportive environments where students’ mental health is valued. All students are invited to submit nominations by April 15. Recipients will be announced in May. Learn more, view a list of past recipients, and find out how to submit a nomination on the Campus Wellness Project website.

Initiative New Stories of Hope

Students are also invited to share their stories of resilience and hope, to help reduce the stigma of mental health and promote community and a sense of belonging on campus. Stories of Hope is a student-led initiative that will showcase examples of hope, resilience and strength in the face of adversity in whatever format the student chooses, with support provided along the way.