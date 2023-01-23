Cholera Outbreak in Hispaniola #12 – January 20, 2023 – Haiti





In Haiti, as of January 16, 2023, the Department of Epidemiology, Laboratories and Research (DELR) reports 24,451 suspected cases of cholera in all 10 departments of the country. Of these, 1,870 cases have been confirmed in ten departments: 1,144 (61%) in Ouest, followed by 287 in Centre, 83 in Sud Est and 85 in Artibonite. In Haiti, high levels of insecurity and limited access to fuel and population continue to be major challenges in responding to the cholera outbreak. In Haiti, PAHO/WHO continues to support the Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population – MSPP) and partners, including: Technical and logistical support for epidemiological surveillance, field investigations and early multisectoral response in all departments, strengthening the completeness and quality of data and transportation of samples, in collaboration with DELR and directorates of health departments.

PAHO continues to strengthen the Cholera Response Framework, agreed with the directorates of health departments and UNICEF, through support for the recruitment of emergency response staff.

Strategic and technical support for the development of the final report of the cholera vaccination campaign, which ran from 19 to 31 December in the West and Center departments and targeted 1,170,800 people. In the Dominican Republic, on January 18, the Ministry of Public Health confirmed 6 new cases of cholera, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25, five of which were imported from Haiti and 17 in two sectors in Santo Domingo. PAHO/WHO is providing technical and logistical support to the Ministry of Health in the investigation and response to cholera alerts, prevention activities through risk communication and community engagement, as well as the upcoming vaccination campaign.

