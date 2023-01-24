Health of 5 billion people at risk from trans fats: WHO





Five billion people are at increased risk of heart disease and death from trans fat, according to a new report from the World Health Organization. Published on Monday, WHO 2022 report on the global elimination of trans fats says governments must do more to ban industrially produced fats, which clog arteries and are commonly found in cooking oils, packaged foods and baked goods. Developed by chemists in beginning of the 20th century, products containing industrially produced trans fats, such as margarine, quickly rose to prominence as a cheaper alternative to animal fats such as butter. By the 1990s, they were also widely perceived as healthier and were often used in large-scale food production. But since then it has been disappointing. Trans fats have no known benefits and major health risks that bring huge costs to health systems, said WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. news release. In contrast, eliminating trans fat is cost-effective and has major health benefits. Simply put, trans fat is a toxic chemical that kills and should have no place in food. It’s time to get rid of it once and for all.” According to the WHO, global intake of trans fats leads to up to 500,000 premature deaths from coronary heart disease each year. Research shows that artificial trans fat can raise bad cholesterol levels and build up in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and heart attack. Natural trans fats are found in some meat and dairy products and are not considered harmful. The WHO lists Canada as one of only 43 countries that have implemented best practice policies to eliminate industrially produced trans fats, also known as trans fatty acids. These 43 countries total 2.8 billion people and also include Thailand, India, Brazil, the USA and many throughout Europe. The WHO says best practices include either banning partially hydrogenated oils as a food ingredient, or limiting industrially produced trans fats to two grams per 100 grams of fat in all foods. Partially hydrogenated oils are the largest source of industrially produced trans fats in food and were banned in Canada in September 2018, the same year that Latvia, Slovenia and the US Denmark became the first countries to do so in 2004, followed by Austria in 2009, Chile, Iceland and South Africa in 2011, and Hungary and Norway in 2014. Although the number of countries with such policies has increased nearly sixfold since 2018, with five billion people worldwide With the world still unprotected from similar bans, the WHO admits that a previous target of eliminating trans fats by 2023 is now out of reach. While these policies are common in wealthier countries in the Americas and Europe, none have been adopted in lower-income countries. Those expected to implement trans fat policies soon include Ukraine, Mexico, Bangladesh and the Philippines. WHO says at least nine countries with estimated high rates of coronary heart disease deaths linked to trans fat should do more to tackle the issue, including Australia, Ecuador, Egypt, Iran, Pakistan and South Korea . The WHO report was published in collaboration with Decide to save livesa non-profit organization that promotes cardiovascular health. “Progress in eliminating trans fat is at risk of stalling, and trans fat continues to kill people,” said Resolve to Save Lives President and CEO Dr. Tom Frieden. “Every government can stop these preventable deaths by adopting a best practice policy now. The days of killing trans fat people are numbered, but governments must act to end this preventable tragedy.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/health/a-toxic-chemical-that-kills-who-says-health-of-5-billion-people-at-risk-from-trans-fat-1.6242800 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos