



Federal environmental laws are failing to mitigate Australia’s extinction crisis, according to University of Queensland research. PhD candidate at UQ Natalya Maitz led a collaborative project which analyzed potential habitat loss in Queensland and New South Wales and found of Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999 (EPBC). it does not protect threatened species. “The system designed to classify development projects according to their environmental impact is more or less invalid,” Ms Maitz said. “There is no statistically significant difference between the amount of threatened habitat destroyed according to projects deemed ‘important’ or ‘not important’ by the national biodiversity regulator.” Uamong you EPBC Actindividuals or organizations seeking to initiate projects with a potentially ‘significant impact’ on protected species must seek further federal review and approval. Developments deemed unlikely to have a significant impact do not require further Commonwealth approval. “But as the law currently applies, projects with significant impacts are clearing as much habitat for species as projects that are considered low risk,” Ms Maitz said. “If the legislation were to effectively protect threatened habitats, we would expect the least environmentally sensitive habitat to be cleared under projects classified as unlikely to have a major impact.” The research examined cleared vegetation for projects in areas that provided habitat for threatened species, migratory species and threatened ecological communities in Queensland and New South Wales – a global deforestation hotspot. Co-author, Dr Martin Taylorsaid that the regulator’s ‘significant’ classification appears to have had no consistent and quantitative basis in the regulator’s decision-making. “Neither the law itself nor the regulator has been able to provide clear, scientifically robust thresholds for what constitutes a significant impact, such as x hectares of habitat for species that have been destroyed,” said Dr Taylor. “Many species have lost most of their habitat referred to by projects that are considered unimportant. “For example, the gray-headed flying fox lost 82 percent of its total habitat referred to projects considered unlikely to have a significant impact, while the gray-headed flying fox lost 72 percent. “These species are well on their way to extinction and the government will not achieve its goal of zero extinction unless these threats are stopped.” Dr Taylor said the research highlights what appear to be inconsistencies in the referral decision-making process, a concern raised in 2020 Independent Review of the EPBC Act by Graeme Samuel. “These findings highlight the importance of considering cumulative impacts and the need to develop scientifically robust thresholds that are applied rigorously and consistently – factors that should be considered when designing future reforms to deliver irreplaceable biodiversity Australia a fighting chance,” Dr Taylor. said. The Australian Government has announced that major reforms will be made to the legislation. The research was published in Conservation Science and Practice. Media: Natalya Maitz, [email protected], +61 413 900 773; Dr. Martin Taylor, [email protected], +61 406 384 289, Dr Michelle Ward, [email protected]+61 474 037 657, Faculty of Media Sciences, [email protected]+61 438 162 687.

