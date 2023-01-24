International
The Enduring Scars of Education Losses in Latin America and the Caribbean
COVID-19 will have undeniably lasting consequences for generations as an essential component of national strategies to contain the spread of the virus was to close schools temporarily. The disruption was no small one:
The crisis caused significant learning losses, which, if not corrected, will also cause dropout rates to increase. In both cases, the result is a dramatic disruption in human capital formation that severely affects the acquisition of skills for those who remain in the system. As a result, children affected by the pandemic are likely to enter the lives of adults with fewer skills than they would have otherwise, and therefore have lower expected lifetime earnings.
both global projection models AND empirical studies have estimated that
A recent World Bank study, The impact of COVID-19 on education in Latin America: long-term implications on poverty and inequalitygive us insight into this question using SEDLAC database. The report describes a dire situation for the future.
The COVID-19 pandemic could mean a significant increase in income poverty in the future for the group hit by the shock. In 2045, the projected impact would be a 1.7 percentage point increase in the poverty rate ($6.85 poverty line/2017 PPP). Extrapolated across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) population between 30-45 years old, when young people affected by the pandemic would be roughly in their prime for the labor market, almost 5 million people would fall into poverty if there were no compensation measures. (switching to online classes, equipping students with laptops, parents’ time invested in school, etc.) was implemented by parents, governments, or both.
Patterns of poverty incidence over time after the pandemic
Even in the most optimistic scenario, in which these measures were fully implemented, the increase in poverty would still be around 0.7pp. The impact would be even harsher for school dropouts with an estimated increase in poverty of more than 10 percent.
More importantly, the study also shows that
In general, the relevant policy lesson here, which is consistent with previous studiesis: strict school closures, which were instituted to curb the transmission of COVID-19, led to significant welfare losses, and so now the necessary policy efforts to get the situation back on track are large and must to be kept for a long time.
This is an important lesson for designing an optimal policy response to this type of shock in the future. Education policies for the post-COVID-19 age will need to focus on reducing these learning deficits, including interventions such as after school rehabilitation programs.
In LAC, education agenda after COVID new commitments would also be needed to reintegrate all children who have dropped out of school; recover children’s socio-emotional well-being; and evaluate, support and train teachers.
Social protection systems will also need to be fundamentally reformed to become more adaptive and increase coverage, responsiveness, interoperability and use of data to better respond to shocks. Recently approved Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Fund is an important tool to support countries considering these policy responses.
The authors appreciate guidance from Emanuela Di Gropello, Practice Leader for Education in Latin America and the Caribbean.
