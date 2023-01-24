World and International News – January 23, 2023





INTERNATIONAL NEWS 1. The President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, will pay a state visit to India from the 24th to the 26th of this month. President El-Sisi will be the chief guest at India’s 74th Republic Day. 2. The inaugural ceremony of the B20 kick-off meeting will be held today in the city of Gandhinagar, Gujarat. 3. India’s former ambassador to the Netherlands, said: There is no factual reporting in the BBC documentary. They have completely ignored the decisions of the Supreme Court of India, the BBC destroyed its credibility by making the documentary on PM Modi: The Modi Question, a two-part series. 4. All India Bar Association (AIBA) calls BBC documentary on PM Modi an ‘international conspiracy’, demands probe. 5. Israel’s Ambassador to India Naor Gilon said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit India in the first half of this year. WORLD NEWS 1. Pakistan’s economic crisis is getting worse and worse. Foreign reserves in the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) have recently touched a low of $4.343 billion in just two weeks. This is only because of the incompetence of the political class and the excessive involvement of the Pakistani military in decision-making. 2. At least 10 people have been killed and 10 others have been injured in a mass shooting in the city of Monterey Park in the US state of California. 3. Nepal’s trade with China through the land route has been disrupted once again as Beijing has closed the Rasuwagadhi-Kerung border crossing until February 3. Beijing has closed the border citing the New Year celebration as the Chinese New Year will start on January 22 and will be celebrated until February 5. 4. Bangladesh on Sunday asked Russia not to send goods through US-sanctioned ships. This comes weeks after Bangladesh refused to dock for a Russian ship carrying equipment for a nuclear power plant. 5. UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay has decided to dedicate the 2023 International Education Day (January 24) to Afghan girls and women. To join the daily news send request

