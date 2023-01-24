How China Became the World’s Leading Exporter of Combat Drones | News about weapons

From Saudi Arabia to Myanmar and Iraq to Ethiopia, more and more militaries around the world are amassing Chinese combat drones and deploying them on the battlefield.

In Yemen, a Saudi-led coalition has deployed Chinese aircraft, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, as part of a devastating air campaign that has killed more than 8,000 Yemeni civilians in the past eight years. In Iraq, authorities say they have used Chinese drones to carry out more than 260 airstrikes against ISIL (ISIS) targets since mid-2018, with a success rate of nearly 100 percent.

In Myanmar, the military armed with Chinese drones has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against civilians and ethnic armed groups opposing its power grab two years ago, while in Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s fleet of Chinese, Iranian and Turkish drones has been critical to help. his forces thwarted a rebel march in 2021 that threatened to topple his government.

Other buyers of Chinese combat drones that, in addition to intelligence gathering, can also fire air-to-surface missiles, include Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan and Serbia.

Data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), which tracks global arms transfers, shows that China has delivered some 282 combat drones to 17 countries in the past decade, making it the world’s leading exporter of the aircraft. armed. By comparison, the United States, which has the world’s most advanced UAVs, has delivered just 12 combat drones in the same period, all to France and the United Kingdom, according to SIPRI data.

The US, however, still leads in the export of unarmed surveillance drones.

China’s dominance of the global market for combat drones over the past decade is due in part to a major state-funded effort to raise the country’s armed forces to world-class standards. Chinese President Xi Jinping has described drones as capable of profoundly changing war scenarios and pledged during the Communist Party Congress last year to accelerate the development of unmanned and intelligent combat capabilities.

Drones are an important part of China’s information warfare concept, said John Schaus, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). Advanced capabilities like these allow China the ability to conduct missions far from its borders with far less infrastructure or political risk than if its military personnel were physically present, he said.

While China is not known to have carried out a drone strike, it deployed the fighter jet in exercises around Taiwan in September following then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ visit to the self-governing island.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to take control of the island.

And drones will play a critical role in any confrontation over Taiwan.

Fu Qianshao, an expert on Chinese military aviation, told the Communist Party-owned Global Times tabloid in September that the drone would be among the first weapons to be deployed in the event of a conflict in the Taiwan Straits, while Western analysts also say the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is likely to use large numbers of drones at the start of any war in an attempt to overwhelm the territory’s air defenses.

Until now, the main focus of China’s drone program has been on replicating the capabilities of other countries, said Akhil Kadidal, an aviation reporter at Janes, a media outlet specializing in defense issues. These include surveillance, attack and electronic warfare capabilities.

He noted that China’s best-selling drone, the Caihong 4, is almost identical to the US-made MQ-9 Reaper, while the popular Wing Loong 2 is similar to the US-made MQ-1 Predator. Many of China’s UAV programs suggest Beijing’s interest in creating a better platform than their Western counterparts. Wing Loong 2 and 3 are examples of this, Kadidal said. Based on Chinese statements, both of these UAVs are not only faster than their American counterparts, but are said to be capable of carrying a larger weapons load.

While similar in design and capability to US-made drones, the Chinese drones are also much cheaper, making them more attractive to global buyers. For example, the CH-4 and Wing Loong 2 are estimated to cost between $1 million and $2 million, while the Reaper costs $16 million and the Predator $4 million, according to CSIS, the US-based think tank.

The cheaper price means that interested governments can also buy the drones in larger quantities.

In terms of performance and cost, on a like-for-like basis, Chinese systems are likely to be less expensive and in some areas less capable, but the latter may not be a concern for many of the purchasing countries, where the capability offered is quite good, said Douglas Barrie, senior fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).

China also offers flexible payment terms to interested buyers.

Chinese companies realized that those countries in North Africa are not rich and allowed them to pay not in cash but in installments, sometimes even bartering the drones for local natural resources such as minerals, said Zhou Chenming, an analyst based in Beijing for South China. Last year’s morning post.

More than any other factor, however, analysts say countries are turning to China because of export controls imposed by the US.

Washington limits sales of its combat drones by citing the Missile Technology Control Regime, an agreement created in 1987 to limit the proliferation of platforms capable of delivering chemical, biological and nuclear weapons. It is said that rejected requests for armed aircraft from Jordan, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, forcing these countries to buy drones from China.

China places fewer restrictions on end-user use, said Franz-Stefan Gady, senior fellow at the IISS.

That means countries that buy UAVs can deploy them as they see fit, even if it violates international law and human rights, he said.

Meanwhile, for China, other countries’ use of its drones on battlefields provides it with valuable feedback to fine-tune the equipment’s capabilities.

And while the U.S. continues to hold the technological edge in UAVs, some analysts say China could soon catch up.

Many of China’s drone programs are essentially technology demonstrations aimed at bolstering domestic intelligence. Local industries work on these projects to increase their remedial, development and production capacities, Kadidal said in Janes. However, once the concept is viable, China has been shown to rapidly mature the platform for induction into the armed forces.

Kadidal noted the unveiling of the Wing Loong 10 UAV at a recent air show in the Chinese city of Zhuhai. He said the PLA Air Force detected the drone in its own colors, suggesting the UAV, which is said to be capable of electronic warfare operations, had entered service.

The development of this UAV has gone from the concept stage to a possible induction in the span of just six years, he said.