According to Aine Stapleton, one of the founders of engineeringpublishing began because the creators were “sitting at home rocking [their] thumbs” during the pandemic.

“I was doing my masters program in London at the time,” she told us, “as was John, one of the co-founders of engineering. We both come from a background in international relations and global affairs. I studied it. John was a diplomat. His friend Helen was a diplomat who had decided to leave the Foreign Service.

“John originally decided to start writing the weekly sub-stack blog just for fun, she explains. Like I said, he was sitting at home twiddling his thumbs. The point was to talk [about foreign affairs] in a very casual way to use colloquial terms and not assume any knowledge, so you don’t have to be an academic to get it.”

People responded immediately. Within a few months, the publication had 2,000 subscribers and received a great response from readers. The four schoolmates started discussing creating a business around the newsletter. They knew there was a demand for more accessible sources of information based on their experience. “Most of us were falling asleep reading The Economist, and, really, who turns on the daily news on TV anymore?”

“I think everyone [in newsletter publishing] it seems to him Brew in the morning like the gold standard, – says Stapleton, – but what makes a global issue Brew in the morning looks like? It’s basically the idea that you can communicate big issues in a very simple way and get everyone involved in the conversation.”

The team tries to keep their material readable and enjoyable, although their subject matter isn’t always humorous. “With global issues, you can’t joke about wars or hunger issues, but you can at least try to throw in some of the good things that happen in the world.”

Finding the right content strategy

Daily version of International intrigue officially launched in October 2021, and the newsletter has been on a growth curve ever since, though there were big steps that gave creators some meaningful clues about the right direction for their voice and content.

“We’ve never lost more than we made in a month, we’ve had steady growth. But finding that fit was a struggle. We started out wanting to cover the whole world, really comprehensive, and not we used to focus on hot issues. But then last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine, we got something crazy, like 6,000 subscribers in 48 hours, because we were doing almost live coverage.”

It was a real light bulb moment. “That’s when we realized that people want to know about the headlines, but in an easy-to-understand way. All the feedback we were getting then was, ‘Hey, keep covering the headlines, but cover it your way. .” So that’s when we made a change, which has really accelerated our growth.

The subscriber base is currently at around 18,000 and has recently hit a stride that could see the numbers grow even faster. Many people would consider that a very healthy list for a publication that’s been out a little over a year, but Stapleton points out that it can be hard to keep perspective when you’re constantly hearing about creators who’ve gone viral and shown explosive growth.

Working with sponsors

However, she maintains a balanced view. “One of the things we’re really proud of is that we clean up our roster a lot and have really high engagement. Going forward, we want to make sure we’re not selling to a disengaged audience. [Sponsors and advertisers are always] hitting people who are really smart, are really engaged, and are likely to click on your ad.”

engineering is currently supported by sponsorships . Sponsors who appear at the top of the newsletter every day are the most important source of income. Figuring out ad pricing has been a big learning curve for Stapleton, who deals in ad sales, but one of the secrets to her success is remaining flexible.

“I’m always willing to work with partners and talk to them,” she says. She is happy to listen to the needs of her advertisers and try to create packages that work for them, especially with consistent sponsors who return every quarter.

Generating growth

Stapleton cites working with other newspapers as one of the International intrigueis the most successful growth strategies .

“One of the best things about beehiiv is that, since it’s a newsletter house, you can easily find other newspapers.”

Except this, engineering has been working with a referral program since its inception in October 2021, a process that became much easier after they switched to the beehiiv platform.

“We started with a different platform, and when we decided to move to beehiiv, that was an essential part of our transition. We wanted to keep everything within the beehiiv dashboard. It just saves so much headache, have all the tools in one place.

Therefore, when engineering moved to beehiiv, the team also went through beehiiv’s referral program. This continues to go really well. I like how customizable it is in the sense that I can just put it in the newspaper very easily, but change the backend all the time.”

Stapleton has found a way to personalize the referral program, using incentives that work with her audience. “We have realized that physical merchandise products do not mean anything to our readers. They are not very materialistic. They just want more content. Using the beehiiv referral program, you can automate [additional content delivery]. I think that’s exciting because, from my perspective, it’s a lot easier than me manually going in and giving people access to new pieces of content.”

beehiiv: Making it easier to get published

Switching to beehiiv wasn’t an impulse decision for him engineering the team. They wanted a platform that would provide everything they needed to develop a serious business. They engaged the beehiiv team in a long conversation over several months to ensure that all the tools they wanted would be available to them. “And so far they have been,” says Stapleton. “And if they weren’t there, they’ve been released over and over again. It feels like every two weeks I’m getting a product release email!”

Moving engineering to the beehiiv platform has been a good move, according to Stapleton. She cites having everything under one roof as her favorite part of the platform, but she also likes working with a smaller company because she’s been able to suggest features and communicate her needs to the beehiiv team.