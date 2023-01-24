International
Woman claims she was targeted, drugged at Denver International Airport
DENVER A woman traveling through Denver International Airport claims her drink was spiked while hanging out at an airport bar. She believes the incident may be related to an attempt at human trafficking.
“I made it. I survived. So I want to use my voice to help,” said Madison Herman. “It happened to me. It can happen to you.”
Herman said she was traveling to Cleveland via DIA on Jan. 6 after an out-of-state trip. She had a layover in Denver and some time to kill, so she went for a drink at an airport bar.
Herman, who was on crutches at the time, was traveling alone in the area.
“I wasn’t paying attention to my drink at the bar, I was on the phone with either my mom or my husband. [Mike,]” she said.
Herman now believes someone may have been eavesdropping on her conversation, which made it clear she was traveling to Cleveland. She also said her boarding pass was close to her.
The woman believes her drink was spiked while waiting for her flight at Denver International Airport
“I got money, and I went and sat at my gate. And when I sat at the gate, I was sitting there and I was on the phone with Mike, and … I became extremely nauseous. [It] it came out of nowhere,” Herman said.
Afterward, Herman went to the women’s bathroom, where he says he had a strange interaction.
“There was a girl in front of me, and I really wasn’t paying attention. But she turned around, and she just looked at me and said, ‘I’m so sorry,'” Herman said.
Herman was unaware of what the woman was apologizing for.
As she felt nauseous in the bathroom, she said her instinct was to make herself throw up.
“I finished and I heard them (the woman who apologized) on the phone. There was a guy on the other line who said, ‘This is the first time we’ve ever done this and someone’s breath is taken away. “And so at that point, all my red flags went up and I said, ‘OK, something’s going on here,'” Herman said.
When Herman finally went to board her plane, a United Airlines flight, she saw the woman from the bathroom walking to her plane.
“I just felt like a pit in my stomach when I saw it,” she said.
Herman said the woman appeared to know several other men who were on the same flight.
“She looked at the boys and, like, she gave a smile and a nod. And so at that moment, I said, ‘Oh my God!’ This is happening,” she said.
While all this was happening, Herman was texting her mother and husband, letting them know she was feeling insecure. She also alerted the flight crew.
“I was like, ‘I think… they’re trying to traffic me.’ I said, ‘I don’t know if they’re drugging me,'” Herman said.
She says the flight attendant moved her to another seat and alerted the captain.
When she landed in Cleveland, she was escorted off the flight and met by Cleveland Hopkins International Airport security, who then took her to her family.
Herman said the people she believes were involved were not followed or questioned when they got off.
“Nothing happened to them. They just got off the flight,” she said.
She believes her claims were not taken seriously. She said everything changed when she went for a drug test.
“We had gone to the ER just to make sure everything was OK, and that’s when my urine toxicology came back positive for benzos,” Herman said.
Benzodiazepines, a type of drug not currently prescribed, are a type of narcotic that treats severe anxiety. It is similar to drugs like Xanax, Valium and Rohypnol.
“So the ER doctor said, ‘Most likely, there was more that was given to you. I’m glad we have something to show up because usually a lot of the drugs or whatever they give out don’t show up,” Herman said.
Once she had that documentation, law enforcement became more involved. Herman said she received a call from the FBI’s Cleveland office on Monday, letting her know they were investigating the case.
Denver7 contacted the FBI’s Cleveland office and a spokesperson said they were unable to “confirm or deny whether we are conducting an investigation.”
We also contacted the Denver Police Department and Denver International Airport. Both refused to give a statement and referred us to the FBI.
A United Airlines spokesman said in a statement: “We are working with law enforcement on this matter. The safety of our customers is our top priority.”
Although there are still many questions about what happened, Herman is sharing her experience to help others.
“[I want] to help save future victims and get law enforcement to pay more attention, because who knows how often that happens,” she said. “I was a perfect target. I was exhausted, emotional, on crutches, not paying attention to anything around me.”
