Pres says that Serbia faces international isolation for Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia could face international isolation and economic decline if it rejects a new Western plan to normalize relations with its former wartime foe Kosovo, the Balkan country’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday in what appeared to be a shift from his previous hard-line rhetoric.

Serbia received the warning last week during a visit by a group of US and European envoys who have stepped up efforts to defuse old tensions in the volatile Balkan region amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Serbia should talk, participate in the dialogue and continue its European path, said Vucic. We would be economically and politically lost without him, and I, as president, would not accept to lead the country alone and isolated.

The dispute between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo has remained a source of instability in the Balkans long after the 1998-99 war, which ended with a NATO intervention that forced Serbia to withdraw from the territory.

Kosovo in 2008 declared independence from Serbia, which Belgrade has refused to recognize, relying on Russia and China to help Serbia maintain its claim to the territory. The United States and most EU countries have recognized Kosovo, while Russia and China have not.

The new Western plan for the normalization of Serbia-Kosovo relations has not been officially made public. Vucic said in his televised speech that the plan envisages that Serbia will not be against Kosovo’s membership in international organizations, including the United Nations.

The US and EU want to push ahead with an EU-brokered dialogue that has stalled for months because they fear Russia, an ally of Serbia, could try to foment instability in the Balkans to avoid attention. from the war in Ukraine.

These talks were among the most difficult in the last decade, Vucic added, describing the meeting. It was never like that.

The West wants to defeat Russia and anyone standing in the way will be wiped out, Vucic said.

Europe is de-facto at war, whatever they say, Vucic said. They (the EU) want everything in their backyard — and the Balkans is their backyard to be the way they want it to be.

Serbia, which has formally applied to join the EU, has not gone along with EU sanctions against Russia, but that has not spared Vucic from being criticized by the pro-Russian nationalist opposition in Serbia for saying he is ready to examine the last western plan.

Despite the anti-Western and pro-Russian sentiment that has prevailed in Serbia since former ultranationalist Vucic came to power 10 years ago, he said an isolated Serbia would collapse economically without Western aid and investment.

Vucic said Monday that nothing will happen “in the next day or two, but that the country will face difficult decisions in the near future. The first repercussion Serbia will face if it rejects Kosovo’s latest plan western would be to remove a visa-free regime with the EU, he warned.

To be fair, the European Union is the biggest investor in Serbia, he said. We must look at things fairly and objectively.

Vučić previously said that Serbia would never recognize the independence of Kosovo, which many Serbs consider the historical heart of the country.

Last month, Western officials brokered a resolution to a tense situation in northern Kosovo, where Serbs erected barricades on major roads to protest the arrest of a former Serbian police officer. And in the latest incident, Serbian officials said Kosovo police wounded a Serb on Monday in the Serb-dominated north of the country.