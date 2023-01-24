International
Pres says that Serbia faces international isolation for Kosovo
BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia could face international isolation and economic decline if it rejects a new Western plan to normalize relations with its former wartime foe Kosovo, the Balkan country’s President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday in what appeared to be a shift from his previous hard-line rhetoric.
Serbia received the warning last week during a visit by a group of US and European envoys who have stepped up efforts to defuse old tensions in the volatile Balkan region amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Serbia should talk, participate in the dialogue and continue its European path, said Vucic. We would be economically and politically lost without him, and I, as president, would not accept to lead the country alone and isolated.
The dispute between Serbia and its former province of Kosovo has remained a source of instability in the Balkans long after the 1998-99 war, which ended with a NATO intervention that forced Serbia to withdraw from the territory.
Kosovo in 2008 declared independence from Serbia, which Belgrade has refused to recognize, relying on Russia and China to help Serbia maintain its claim to the territory. The United States and most EU countries have recognized Kosovo, while Russia and China have not.
The new Western plan for the normalization of Serbia-Kosovo relations has not been officially made public. Vucic said in his televised speech that the plan envisages that Serbia will not be against Kosovo’s membership in international organizations, including the United Nations.
The US and EU want to push ahead with an EU-brokered dialogue that has stalled for months because they fear Russia, an ally of Serbia, could try to foment instability in the Balkans to avoid attention. from the war in Ukraine.
These talks were among the most difficult in the last decade, Vucic added, describing the meeting. It was never like that.
The West wants to defeat Russia and anyone standing in the way will be wiped out, Vucic said.
Europe is de-facto at war, whatever they say, Vucic said. They (the EU) want everything in their backyard — and the Balkans is their backyard to be the way they want it to be.
Serbia, which has formally applied to join the EU, has not gone along with EU sanctions against Russia, but that has not spared Vucic from being criticized by the pro-Russian nationalist opposition in Serbia for saying he is ready to examine the last western plan.
Despite the anti-Western and pro-Russian sentiment that has prevailed in Serbia since former ultranationalist Vucic came to power 10 years ago, he said an isolated Serbia would collapse economically without Western aid and investment.
Vucic said Monday that nothing will happen “in the next day or two, but that the country will face difficult decisions in the near future. The first repercussion Serbia will face if it rejects Kosovo’s latest plan western would be to remove a visa-free regime with the EU, he warned.
To be fair, the European Union is the biggest investor in Serbia, he said. We must look at things fairly and objectively.
Vučić previously said that Serbia would never recognize the independence of Kosovo, which many Serbs consider the historical heart of the country.
Last month, Western officials brokered a resolution to a tense situation in northern Kosovo, where Serbs erected barricades on major roads to protest the arrest of a former Serbian police officer. And in the latest incident, Serbian officials said Kosovo police wounded a Serb on Monday in the Serb-dominated north of the country.
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/pres-serbia-faces-international-isolation-kosovo-96618402
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pres says that Serbia faces international isolation for Kosovo
- Inquiry into BBC chairman’s appointment after loan to Boris Johnson | Media
- Kareena Kapoor reacts to the Bollywood boycott: “Agar is filming nahi hogi toh…” | Bollywood
- Woman claims she was targeted, drugged at Denver International Airport
- Nick Kyrgios ‘feels good’ about his tennis after watching Novak Djokovic dismantle Alex de Minaur
- Depression and Diet: New Study Finds Link
- Germany won’t block Poland from sending tanks to Ukraine, says country’s foreign minister – BBC News
- Capital One cuts over 1,000 tech jobs
- Health officials highlight HPV vaccine during Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
- New York lawmakers to introduce bill against James Dolans ban on perceived enemies
- No animals were harmed: Kylie Jenners’ ultra-realistic lion’s head sparks outcry at Paris fashion week | paris fashion week
- Stock LIVE: Sensex holds above 61K, Nifty hovers at 18150; automotive, IT manager