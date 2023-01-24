Stanford School of Medicine pulls from US News & World Report rankings | News Center





Dear Community, I am writing to share that the Stanford School of Medicine will be retiring US World News and ReportSurvey and ranking of the best Medical Schools. We made this decision after extensive discussion about the methodology with our colleagues and community members. Ultimately, we believe that the methodology, as it stands, does not capture the full extent of what makes for an exceptional learning environment. As educators, we have a deep responsibility to honor and support those who are considering an education at Stanford School of Medicine. To help prospective students better evaluate their options, starting March 1, 2023, we will begin independently reporting data on the performance of our medical schools. Our metrics will reflect and evaluate the efforts and achievements of our faculty in education, research and patient care, as well as the innovation and impact of biomedical faculty and trainees and their roles in developing tomorrow’s leaders. Our reporting will also represent our tripartite mission and the top priorities that our students have identified as important to their educational experience, including access to extensive patient care and research opportunities. Additionally, our process will reflect our core values, emphasizing diversity, equity and inclusion, and ensure our metrics are measurable, verifiable and transparent. We welcome opportunities to discuss our metrics with key stakeholders as they are finalized. Although we are withdrawing our participation in US News ranking, it is important to note that the publication may continue to rank our institution based on publicly available data. I also want to emphasize that this does not change Stanford Health Cares or Stanford Medicine Childrens Healths participation in US News Ranking of the best hospitals. Medical school and hospital rankings are separate and independent and use different methodologies. Deciding where to attend medical school is one of the most important decisions a student can make. For many, it lays the foundation for a lifelong career of service to others. We believe that our decision, along with the decision of a growing number of peer institutions, is necessary to guide an overdue examination of how the quality of medical education is assessed and presented to aspiring students. Sincerely, Lloyd MinorMD Dean, Stanford School of Medicine

