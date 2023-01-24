Microban International will showcase innovative technologies for plastics at PLASTINDIA 2023







News from

Microban International







Huntersville, NC | January 24, 2023 5:30 AM EST Microban International is excited to participate in PLASTINDIA 2023, one of the largest international exhibitions for plastics. The show which is in its 11thth year will take place at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from 1str to 5th of February. It remains an important date in corporate calendars around the world, with the PlastIndia Foundation inviting manufacturers, consumers and investors to come together to support innovation in the plastics industry. Microban is currently the only global antimicrobial technology brand exhibiting at this year’s show. The company’s team of experts will showcase a wide range of unique antimicrobial formulations for plastics, including two next-generation products based on LapisShield non-heavy metal compounds and Ascera. LapisShield is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial technology designed to integrate seamlessly into any water-based coating formulation, inhibiting bacterial growth by up to 99.99%. Ascera a pioneering nature-inspired chemistry* delivers proven antibacterial protection for cast polymers and solvent-based coatings. These exclusive new technologies demonstrate the company’s ongoing efforts to provide more sustainable solutions that combat microbial growth, helping to protect treated plastic surfaces from stains, odors and premature degradation, and extending their useful life. . Microbial technologies will be of interest to PLASTINDIA 2023 attendees from a wide range of disciplines, including visitors from the automotive, construction, home appliance and electronics industries, as well as packaging manufacturers and manufacturers of medical devices and surfaces. Come and talk to the team at Booth B-03 on the ground floor of hall 4 to discover how these innovative antimicrobial solutions can benefit your specific product application. Book your appointment with Microban here to make sure you don’t miss out! *The micro-bath the technology used in this product is similar to acids found in nature and is used in numerous consumer product applications. Microban International will showcase new technologies for plastics at PLASTINDIA 2023 About Microban International Part of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and recognized global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control and disinfection/disinfection markets Microban and Ultra-Fresh. Our organization has experienced over 100 years of collective growth and revolutionized the industry. As a global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and better control odors by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that improve the high quality of consumer, textile, industrial and medical products worldwide. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured in thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com. 2023 kdm communications limited Contact details Microban International Audrey Yestin +44 1480 405333 [email protected] Company website https://www.microban.com/



labels germsPLASTINDIA 2023LapisShieldgraceantimicrobial technologyENDURANCEpolymersplastic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsdirect.com/news/microban-international-to-showcase-groundbreaking-technologies-for-plastics-at-plastindia-2023-645379685 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos