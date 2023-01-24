The Foreign Secretary leads the appeals to remember the victims of the Holocaust

James Cleverly and the Israeli Embassy organize the Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Foreign Office

The Foreign Secretary talks about the importance of learning from the Holocaust and grieving for all those who died

Concentration camp survivor Manfred Goldberg and Israel’s ambassador to the UK also attend the first in-person commemoration event at FCDO in three years.

The Foreign Secretary said we all share a solemn duty to remember the six million victims of the Holocaust, as the UK and Israel jointly marked Holocaust Remembrance Day (HMD) with a ceremony at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The event, co-hosted by the FCDO and the Embassy of Israel in the UK, was part of a long-standing collaboration between the UK and Israel to mark HMD and the return in person for the first time in three years.

The Foreign Secretary gave a speech to the audience reflecting on his visit last year to the Radegast station in Lodz, Poland, where 200,000 Jewish men, women and children were transported to Nazi death camps.

In his speech, the Foreign Secretary spoke of the solemn duty to remember that each of us shares.

Stutthof Concentration Camp survivor Manfred Goldberg BEM also shared his testimony with guests at the ceremony, including representatives from the Jewish community, the diplomatic community, civil society, parliamentarians and other municipal leaders.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

Each of us has a solemn duty to remember that six million men, women and children were killed during the Holocaust. When we say the words never again, we must mean it, with heart and soul. We owe it to all who were not saved to reflect, to learn, to grieve and above all to remember.

Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, said:

Today, we remember the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, as well as the millions of other lives lost at the hands of Nazism. We reflect on the systematic killing of ordinary people and the endless pain and suffering needlessly caused to so many. We also consider the dire consequences when other ordinary people stand idly by and allow the initial roots of hatred to take hold. We therefore renew our pledge to forever challenge prejudice in all its forms wherever it occurs, so that the horrors of the Holocaust may never be repeated.

Rt Hon. Lord Pickles, the UK’s special envoy for post-Holocaust affairs and co-chairman of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation, said:

Sadly, the number of direct witnesses to the Holocaust is dwindling and that is why we must ensure that what they endured, what they witnessed, is never forgotten. We must make it our mission to ensure that no one questions the basic facts of the Holocaust. The Holocaust was the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and killing of six million European Jews by the German Nazi regime and its allies and collaborators. We owe it to the six million Jewish men, women and children who were killed during the Holocaust, survivors and refugees to reclaim their rights, their history, their cultural heritage and traditions and their dignity.

Both the Embassy of Israel and the FCDO will mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday 27 January 2023 by lighting their respective buildings purple in honor of all victims of the genocide.

Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon. James Cleverly MP, Ambassador of Israel, Her Excellency Tzipi Hotovely and The Rt Hon. Lord Pickles, the UK’s special envoy for post-Holocaust affairs and co-chairman of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation, spoke at the ceremony.

Rt Hon. Mr. (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations also delivered a poem by Elie Wiesel during the event.

After the ceremony, the ambassador, Lord Ahmad and Lord Pickles, viewed two exhibitions, provided by the Wiener Holocaust Library. The exhibits, called Fate Unknown, which details the ongoing search for missing victims of the Holocaust, and A Thousand Kisses: Stories of Child Transport, both relate to this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day theme – People of usual.