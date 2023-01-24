International
The Foreign Secretary leads the appeals to remember the victims of the Holocaust
- James Cleverly and the Israeli Embassy organize the Holocaust Remembrance Day event at the Foreign Office
- The Foreign Secretary talks about the importance of learning from the Holocaust and grieving for all those who died
- Concentration camp survivor Manfred Goldberg and Israel’s ambassador to the UK also attend the first in-person commemoration event at FCDO in three years.
The Foreign Secretary said we all share a solemn duty to remember the six million victims of the Holocaust, as the UK and Israel jointly marked Holocaust Remembrance Day (HMD) with a ceremony at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.
The event, co-hosted by the FCDO and the Embassy of Israel in the UK, was part of a long-standing collaboration between the UK and Israel to mark HMD and the return in person for the first time in three years.
The Foreign Secretary gave a speech to the audience reflecting on his visit last year to the Radegast station in Lodz, Poland, where 200,000 Jewish men, women and children were transported to Nazi death camps.
In his speech, the Foreign Secretary spoke of the solemn duty to remember that each of us shares.
Stutthof Concentration Camp survivor Manfred Goldberg BEM also shared his testimony with guests at the ceremony, including representatives from the Jewish community, the diplomatic community, civil society, parliamentarians and other municipal leaders.
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:
Each of us has a solemn duty to remember that six million men, women and children were killed during the Holocaust.
When we say the words never again, we must mean it, with heart and soul.
We owe it to all who were not saved to reflect, to learn, to grieve and above all to remember.
Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, said:
Today, we remember the six million Jews killed in the Holocaust, as well as the millions of other lives lost at the hands of Nazism. We reflect on the systematic killing of ordinary people and the endless pain and suffering needlessly caused to so many. We also consider the dire consequences when other ordinary people stand idly by and allow the initial roots of hatred to take hold. We therefore renew our pledge to forever challenge prejudice in all its forms wherever it occurs, so that the horrors of the Holocaust may never be repeated.
Rt Hon. Lord Pickles, the UK’s special envoy for post-Holocaust affairs and co-chairman of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation, said:
Sadly, the number of direct witnesses to the Holocaust is dwindling and that is why we must ensure that what they endured, what they witnessed, is never forgotten. We must make it our mission to ensure that no one questions the basic facts of the Holocaust.
The Holocaust was the systematic, state-sponsored persecution and killing of six million European Jews by the German Nazi regime and its allies and collaborators.
We owe it to the six million Jewish men, women and children who were killed during the Holocaust, survivors and refugees to reclaim their rights, their history, their cultural heritage and traditions and their dignity.
Both the Embassy of Israel and the FCDO will mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday 27 January 2023 by lighting their respective buildings purple in honor of all victims of the genocide.
Further information
Foreign Secretary, Rt Hon. James Cleverly MP, Ambassador of Israel, Her Excellency Tzipi Hotovely and The Rt Hon. Lord Pickles, the UK’s special envoy for post-Holocaust affairs and co-chairman of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation, spoke at the ceremony.
Rt Hon. Mr. (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, South Asia and the United Nations also delivered a poem by Elie Wiesel during the event.
After the ceremony, the ambassador, Lord Ahmad and Lord Pickles, viewed two exhibitions, provided by the Wiener Holocaust Library. The exhibits, called Fate Unknown, which details the ongoing search for missing victims of the Holocaust, and A Thousand Kisses: Stories of Child Transport, both relate to this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day theme – People of usual.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/foreign-secretary-leads-calls-to-remember-victims-of-the-holocaust
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Foreign Secretary leads the appeals to remember the victims of the Holocaust
- Boris Johnson: Ukraine must join NATO for long-term peace | Ukraine
- Doja Cat covered her entire body in 30,000 Swarovski crystals at Paris Fashion Week
- Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Nepal and tremors are felt in New Delhi
- Jokowi says Hajj fees still matter, will they be revised?
- Haroon Rasheed Named Chief Voter Of Pakistan Cricket | Cricket news
- Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Fashion maven Andr Leon Talley’s personal collection is up for auction
- Pakistan is rushing to become a failed state
- Donald Trump discussed using a WWE-style campaign video to mark the comeback on Twitter
- ‘Visaranai’ actor E Ramadoss dies of heart attack | Tamil Cinema News
- Washington and Barber Named KCAC T&F Athletes of the Week