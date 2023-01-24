International
Bill 24 passes the Assembly, putting a pause on the strike of private ambulance workers
Law 24 to end the private ambulance strike was passed late Monday night after several hours of debate in the House of Assembly.
The bill’s passage means more than 100 ambulance workers who have been on strike since Friday across Newfoundland will return to work immediately. The bill has yet to receive royal assent, which would make it law; this is expected to happen sometime on Tuesday.
The bill was introduced in an emergency session of the House of Assembly on Monday morning, on the fourth day of a private ambulance strike affecting paramedics and emergency medical responders across a wide area of the island.
There were a few speed bumps along the way.
“It’s an emergency situation,” Government House Leader John Hogan said before interim NDP Leader Jim Dinn blocked the bill for a second time earlier Monday.
“We can move on to debate now, as soon as I sit down, if everyone is willing to do that and debate the merits of the bill, as opposed to playing politics with his timing and whatever. People’s lives are at stake. It’s beyond an emergency.”
Hogan then asked the Speaker to adjourn the House until later in the morning while they tried to hash things out behind closed doors. When they returned at 11:15 a.m., they had reached an agreement to hold question period before allowing the bill to go to debate.
Dinn said the law making private ambulance operators an essential service comes too late.
“This week’s health care crisis is the Prime Minister’s [Andrew]Furey’s own creation,” he said. workers who are undertaking work actions. “
The bill finally passed shortly after 9 p.m
But despite the rejections of the PDSH, the aim of the legislation has been welcomed by the union.
Hubert Dawe, who led negotiations for Teamsters Local 855, wanted to see legislation that would establish union members as essential workers and establish clear timelines when a labor case goes to arbitration. He also said he wanted to include penalties in case either party obstructs the process.
Around midday, Dawetoldreporters, the union told Fewer Ambulance Service it was willing to return to emergency services at 4pm “as a gesture of good faith”.
He said Fewer’s was not interested in a partial return to service.
“I was confused,” Dawe said. “When I stood up in front of the members and said that we offered to go back to work for 4pm and the employer said no, the room went silent. It was scary, almost.”
Core legislation of the Union
The workers walked out of their ambulances at midday on Friday after talks broke down with their employer, Fewer’s Ambulance Service Limited.
The new legislation now requires Teamsters Local 855 members to return to work immediately, pending an “essential services agreement” between the union and the employer. These agreements usually describe what aspects of a service are essential and how many people are needed to meet that standard.
Once this is established, workers can return to the picket line while maintaining the conditions set out in the essential services agreement. Future labor disputes may be referred to the provincial Labor Relations Board, which may refer a dispute to binding arbitration.
Furey said only ambulance services provided through health authorities have such coverage under existing legislation.
“Paramedics employed by private ambulance service operators fall under the Labor Relations Act and have so far not been considered essential,” his office wrote in a statement on Saturday.
No incident reported on the 4th day of the strike
Some of the sticking issues for the workers include poor working conditions, lower wages than public ambulance operators and lack of a pension plan.
They cover a large area of Newfoundland, from Fogo Island in the northeast to Trepassey in southern Avalon and Stephenville on the west coast.
Eastern Health took the lead on a mitigation plan, with interim CEO Ken Baird saying they were “reasonably confident” they could still meet standard response times.
Dawe said morale is high among striking workers and he is not aware of any incidents over the weekend.
“Members finally have a sense that people are aware of what they do and are validating them,” he said.
Volunteer firefighters feel the brunt of the blow
While health authorities have said they are reasonably confident they will be able to cover striking workers with other ambulance services, volunteer firefighters are bracing for a bigger role.
Small-town fire departments are often called to help with medical calls, Come By Chance Fire Chief Duane Antle said, but the role is usually to assist paramedics.
They are now anticipating situations where they will only be on scene for about an hour before an ambulance arrives from another town.
He said it will affect his firefighters in several ways.
“One is, do we have the equipment and the training to take on that kind of role as opposed to a support role? That’s one thing. Then you consider the fact that we’re in our communities,” he said. “There’s nobody in the community that someone on our crew is not related to. So if we’re on an extended call, it puts a tremendous amount of pressure on us. Because not only are we dealing with a situation, but a situation that involves someone we care about on a very personal level.”
Antle said contingency planning is appreciated, but with a coverage area stretching from Arnold’s Cove to Clarenville, he fears it won’t be enough.
“To me, it’s not sustainable at all.”
Antle said his team spent the weekend planning for worst-case scenarios and making sure people were home to answer calls. Instead of holding their regular practice session Monday night, Antle said, the team will be at home waiting for medical calls.
“That’s not what my department is set up to do. We’re set up to help, not take over. So for me, I really hope this doesn’t take too long because it’s putting a tremendous strain on on my volunteers.”
