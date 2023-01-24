International
Edmonton spiritual leader charged with 4 counts of sexual assault
A popular Edmonton-based spiritual leader has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.
Johannes de Ruiter, aka John de Ruiter, was arrested and charged Saturday by Edmonton police.
De Ruiter is the head of a group known as the College of Integrated Philosophy, or the Oasis Group, which has operated in Edmonton for decades.
Police allege de Ruiter, 63, assaulted four people in separate incidents between 2017 and 2020.
“It was reported that the accused informed several members of the female group that he had been directed by a spirit to engage in sexual activity with them, and that engaging in sexual activity with him would provide them with an opportunity to achieve a state of higher or spiritual enlightenment,” police said in a press release Monday.
Investigators say they believe there may be other complainants and are asking others to come forward.
None of the charges have been proven in court.
Asked for comment, a spokesman said de Ruiter intends to contest the charges.
“Mr. de Ruiter will be represented by legal counsel and intends to vigorously contest these allegations in a court of law. This situation is deeply affecting for those who know Mr. de Ruiter,” Zaba Walker said in an email.
According to police, de Ruiter’s group operated out of the Oasis Building at 109th Avenue and 177th Street from 2007 to 2021.
Police said de Ruiter currently holds meetings in an office building in St. Albert Trail in St. Albert and that he organizes spiritual retreats at a camp near Smith, Alta., 200 kilometers northwest of Edmonton.
De Ruiter’s activities are known to Stephen Kent, a University of Alberta professor emeritus who specializes in cults and alternative religions.
“De Ruiter claims to be the living embodiment of truth, he claims to have received messages from Jesus, he claims to have spiritual knowledge that guides and justifies his behavior,” Kent said on Monday.
In 2002, a CBC News documentary addressed de Ruiter’s past and his growing global following. The story reported that de Ruiter started in a Lutheran church before breaking away to start preaching on his own. Eventually he gave up his job as a shoemaker to concentrate on his followers.
In the documentary, his ex-wife spoke to the CBC about de Ruiter’s transition from following Christianity to New Age practices. De Ruiter became known for opening his meetings by watching the attendees, sometimes for up to an hour.
Some of de Ruiter’s followers appeared in the documentary, describing their faith in him.
Kent, who was also interviewed for the 2002 documentary, said it is not uncommon for male spiritual leaders to make claims to followers that sex can help advance the follower’s own spiritual progress.
“That power requires great care in its exercise. And one of the questions that may arise at trial is whether he abused that power, whether he abused the trust that was placed in him,” Kent said.
Mary Jane James, CEO of the Sexual Assault Center of Edmonton, echoed Kent’s concern about power disparities.
“Anytime you have a person in power, exercising that power over someone who doesn’t have any power or equal power, then the issue of sexual assault definitely comes into play,” she said.
James said that in 83 to 85 percent of sexual abuse cases, the victim knows, loves or trusts her abuser.
