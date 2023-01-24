2 men in Calgary charged in international drug export investigation: RCMP – Calgary





The seizure of a package containing 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in Australia last spring sparked what RCMP described Monday as a “comprehensive investigation” that led to the laying of charges against two Calgary men. In a press release, police said Viet Cuong Le, 39, and Xuan Toan Dong, 34, were charged with multiple offenses last month, including smuggling and possession for the purpose of export. Both men are scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Tuesday. “With the support of various law enforcement agencies, we disrupted an international drug smuggling operation that would have caused significant harm to our communities and those abroad,” said Insp. Germain Leger with the Alberta RCMP Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET). According to the RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency notified IBET in May that the package of crystal meth was seized by border officials in Australia after they found it hidden inside a store vacuum. Story continues below ad According to the RCMP, the Canada Border Services Agency notified IBET in May that a package of methamphetamine was seized by border officials in Australia after they found it hidden inside a store vacuum.

Supplied by the RCMP

They claim the package originally came from Calgary.

Scientists share the source of the signal captured from almost 9 billion light years away READ MORE: 19-week Calgary drug-trafficking probe turns up guns, cars and cash An investigation led to the execution of two search warrants in the Calgary region, for which RCMP said officers seized 1.08 kg of hashish and 1.1 kg of cannabis. RCMP said a months-long investigation led to the seizure of cannabis and hashish in the Calgary area.

Supplied by the RCMP

“CBSA officers are dedicated to detecting and apprehending illegal narcotics and other dangerous goods from leaving and entering Canada,” said Brad Wozny, CBSA regional director general for the Prairie region. Story continues below ad “This seizure is a great example of how our officers are able to work closely with local and international law enforcement partners to keep illegal drugs out of our communities.”

