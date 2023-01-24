Backward immigration process creating red tape for future NS doctors, says medical resident – Halifax

A medical resident who came to Nova Scotia as an international student says the province is losing good doctors to immigration challenges.

For the past several years, a small number of international students have attended medical school at Dalhousie University, but due to immigration requirements some have left the province to complete their residency program.

Dr. Abhinaya Yeddala is now a medical resident, but she says the process was difficult and discouraging.

Originally from India, she came to Nova Scotia in 2016 to attend Dalhousie University through a partnership with the International Medical University in Malaysia. She graduated in 2019.

But after completing the program, she was unable to apply for a residency position because Nova Scotia only accepts residents who are Canadian citizens or have permanent resident status — something you can’t apply for as a student.

It then took her two and a half years to obtain permanent resident status, describing the system as a “backward immigration process.”

It’s almost like a catch-22 because you can’t get your status (permanent resident status) without work, and work was trying to fit into the needs (permanent resident status), she said.

As long as it is a legal immigration status to work, it should be good enough.

Because of this hurdle, Yeddala said many of her fellow international students decided to apply for a medical residency elsewhere.

“They either went to the United States, they went to the UK, they went back to Malaysia or their country,” she said. “So we lost a lot in that process.”

Yeddala said she knows at least eight doctors in training who left to do their residencies — “qualified medical students who just got lost in other countries.”

She said that in a province and country that harms doctors, the process should be easier, as it is in the US or the UK.

“They look at your application, they do interviews just like Canada,” she explained. “And then once they come in, once they’re guaranteed residency, then they look at immigration status and actually help them get that status.”

In an interview, Immigration Minister Sean Fraser noted that in this case, Yeddala was part of a specific program that did not guarantee a place of residence.

He said international students can apply for work visas after graduation, allowing them to work.

If a job offer were to be made to a particular individual, the normal course would allow us to issue what is called a post-graduate work permit to someone who has completed their studies in Canada at an institution within our borders that would allow them to continue practicing. , he said.

To the extent that the residency matching service is able to overcome their residency requirements, we would be more than happy to work with anyone to make it easier for doctors to practice in the Canadian provinces.





He said application for residency programs is left up to the provinces, and currently every province except Quebec requires applicants to be citizens or have permanent resident status.

However, Fraser noted there are other ways the department is helping already qualified doctors come to Canada.

He said the government recently waived the requirement that doctors not be self-employed while participating in federal immigration pathways.

He also said $90 million has been set aside to allow jurisdictions to apply for money to speed up the process for recognizing foreign credentials.

We have tried to open up some different rules that make it more flexible to attract more and more health care workers, he said.

Let’s not pretend that this issue is the only thing to open doors for more health care workers.

Fraser said that in the past five years, 4,000 doctors and 13,000 nurses have gained permanent residency in Canada.

For the most part, Dalhousie University focuses on Canadian students.

In a statement, university spokesman Jason Bremner said that for 2023-24, there were 134 first-year positions in Dalhousie’s faculty of medicine funded by Nova Scotia, PEI and New Brunswick.

International students are usually ineligible, although there are two ways they can be admitted to medical school.

There are a “limited number” of first-year positions for international students funded by external organizations, Bremner said — but they don’t have corresponding residency positions.

“These students are often asked to sign return-of-service agreements with their home organization,” he said. “Fewer than 10 students have been accepted through this program over the past 10 years.”

Also, since 1996, Dalhousie had a partnership with the International Medical University in Malaysia, where international students could complete a medical doctorate.

However, Brenmer said that program also had no corresponding residency positions and noted that the agreement with IMU ended with the 2023-24 academic year.

“We are welcoming our last group of three students next year for the class of 2025,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yeddala said it should be easier for international doctors to train and work in Nova Scotia.

She said there should be more residency spots for international graduates and believes there should be another immigration route to allow future doctors to work more easily.

If they want more doctors, I think that’s one piece they’re missing,” she said.