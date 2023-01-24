Online interaction is affecting young people’s mood and cognitive function

The COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdowns have shifted our social interactions with peers online even further, especially for young people.

Much research has been directed at understanding the impact of online interactions on adolescent well-being and cognitive functioning. But the evidence is mixed, leaving us parents, policymakers, and educators at a loss as to whether to encourage or discourage social media use in our youth. , say Dr Susanne Schweizera psychologist from UNSW Sydney.

In a study published in Scientific ReportsDr Schweizer and her team examined how the threat of being judged by others online can affect both well-being and cognition in adolescents.

The researchers constructed a situation that mimicked the threat of being evaluated or judged by online peers, a feeling that often follows posting or interacting on social media.

Before completing an online learning task, participants were asked to record a video clip of themselves. They were then told that their audio clips would be listened to and rated by others online.

During the online learning task, there was a view and comment tracker at the bottom of the screen. Participants did not know what recordings were being viewed or commented on, nor did they know whether the comments were positive or negative. This was to make it analogous to how it is in real life, when you have to do a task, you can’t track what’s going on online, but you know there will be some level of assessment, says Dr Schweizer .

The study was conducted on 225 people, aged 10-24, who were also asked to rate their anxiety and stress levels at various points throughout the process.

Results revealed that all participants documented a greater increase in negative mood following social evaluative threat compared to the control condition. The threat of social evaluation also led to decreased accuracy in completing the online task.

There has been a 52 percent increase in time spent online by young people during the pandemic. It is important now, more than ever, to assess how it affects learning and well-being, says Dr Schweizer.

Our research showed that when young people felt that others could appreciate them, they felt upset and their ability to perform a basic cognitive task was impaired. Assuming that these findings reflect the influence of online social evaluation, then these results are troubling.

Get details on individual responses

Social media is easily criticized in public opinion as causing mental health problems in young people, says Dr Schweizer.

But when looking at large-scale longitudinal data sets, the impact of social media use and overall screen time on well-being and cognition shows mixed results. We wanted to look at what were the specific mechanisms of how exactly social media affects young people’s well-being in both good and bad ways.

Read more: New app tests how mood affects cognitive performance

Previous research on in-person social interactions has identified social factors as strong predictors of adolescent well-being, namely social support and empathy, says Dr Schweizer. Adolescents with good social support are happier and perform better cognitively, for example in a school context.

In contrast, youth who are highly sensitive to social feedback and rejection are at risk for poor mental health and cognitive functioning.

The team set out to study whether these associations would also be observed in an online environment.

Face-to-face versus online interaction

The point of this conversation is that, historically and evolutionarily, our social interactions have been face-to-face, says Dr Schweizer.

And with these face-to-face social interactions, the feedback or response you get is immediate. This is not necessarily the case online, where there is always an opportunity to be evaluated and feedback is constant.

But while technology has blurred the lines between social and personal time, its impact on young people’s mood and learning at such a crucial time in their development is not well defined.

Read more: Students are less focused, empathetic and active than before. Technology may be to blame

“So far, we know from previous studies that there is mixed opinion on whether social media has a positive, negative or no impact on the lives of teenagers,” says Dr Schweizer.

But in addition to the increase in negative mood following social evaluative threat, the team also found that social evaluative threat had a negative impact on the adolescents’ performance on the cognitive task. Increased sensitivity to social rejection and lower perceived social support were also associated with elevated negative mood across the study, regardless of whether they felt they were being evaluated online or not.

The importance of social interaction during adolescence

As a developmental period, adolescence is defined by a shift away from the immediate family and toward interactions with larger peer networks. Social interactions during this time play a crucial role in developing a sense of self, well-being and learning.

Teenagers are also known to spend an average of six hours online for non-academic purposes, most of which occurs on social media.

But as she explains, the participants in this study were only being evaluated by an anonymous entity. If you extrapolate these results to be evaluated by peers while doing much more demanding tasks, such as studying or doing homework, then it can really affect an individual’s mood and ability to concentrate in daily tasks.

Dr Schweizer says there are still many questions that need to be answered.

We cannot continue to look at the impact of time spent online. It doesn’t seem to be capturing those individual differences, which are still unclear. I think it’s really critical that we start doing more work like this to get more detail, because online interaction is unlikely to affect everyone in the same way, and it’s here to stay.