Mozambique: Cholera Outbreak and Flood Preparedness (MDRMZ019) – Mozambique





Annexes Slide number: EP-2023-000006-MOZ Description of the event What happened, where and when? On January 8, 2023, the Niassa Cholera Daily Bulletin from the Ministry of Health (MOH) showed an alarming increase in the number of cholera cases in the province of the same name, which borders Malawi, where the current cholera outbreak is worsening. At that time, Niassa province recorded 379 confirmed cases of cholera and 6 deaths in Lago, 250 in Lichinga district with 2 deaths reported. As of January 13, 2023, reports from the Ministry of Health showed a cumulative caseload of 878 confirmed cases and 14 deaths. This is an 80% increase from the number of cases recorded on 21 December 2022, which was 409 confirmed cases with 7 reported deaths. It is noteworthy that five (05) provinces are facing cholera outbreak or are at risk of experiencing it given the rate at which the outbreak is spreading. The areas concerned include the districts of Lago, Lichinga, Sanga, Chimbonila and Mecanhelas in Niassa province; Xai-Xai and Chilaulene districts in Gaza province; Tete province; Zambezia Province and the districts of Caia and Buzi in Sofala Province. A similar risk is considered in other surrounding countries, mainly Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Zambia. Malawi borders Niassa province and it is likely that the transmission is related to activities along the border areas, increased rainfall and interactions from the recent festive season. Cases of diarrhea have also been reported in other districts in Niassa, but there is still no laboratory confirmation of cholera. The upcoming rainy season further poses a threat to the spread of the disease across the country. Given the increase in cases with the ongoing flood season, there is a high risk of worsening of the cholera situation and the overall humanitarian situation in the coming weeks, until the end of the rainy and cyclone season. Indeed, INAM has forecast heavy seasonal rainfall in Mozambique through January and February, with the country expected to experience normal to above normal heavy rainfall. Some parts of the country are already experiencing rainfall, including Maputo, parts of Sofala and Zambezia provinces. However, the peak of the rainy season is likely to occur from late January to February, as has been the historical pattern in the country (World Bank Climate Change Portal). The latest daily forecast release (Bulletin no.002, dated January 7) by INAM has warned of heavy rainfall and strong winds in areas that include the following Sofala districts: in Machanga, Chibabbavu, Buzi, Dondo, Nhamatanda, Muanza , Gorongosa, Cheringoma, Merromeu, Maringue, Caia, Chemba and Beira city (INAM Heavy Rain Advisory 5 January 2023.jpg). A NASA Global Flood Model (accessed via the IFRC GO platform) and Near-Danger Watch issued a Flood Warning (Map 3) on 24 December 2022 at 19:33:00 UTC for possible flooding in Sofala, Manica and Zambezia provinces of Mozambique. .

