



Defra has given sugar beet growers in England emergency use of neonicotinoid seed dressings for the 2023 plantings to protect crops from yellows virus, transmitted by aphids. For the third consecutive year, beet growers will have access to Syngentas Cruiser SB (thiamethoxam), but only if independent modeling predicts a virus incidence of 63% or more, which seems unlikely given the recent period of the cold. This product can only be used if this strict threshold is met and in a single non-flowering crop (sugar beet). See also: Frost insurance scheme activated for sugar beet growers The ruling comes just days after the Court of Justice of the European Union blocked the French government from allowing sugar beet growers to use neonicotinoid-treated seeds, which scientific studies have linked to harming bee health. More than 50% of UK sugar comes from domestic beet production. But Defra said the national sugar beet crop could face serious losses due to the threat from aphids, which transmit yellows virus that can wipe out around 50% of a crop. Potential threat to UK sugar production Defra agriculture minister Mark Spencer said the decision to approve neonic-treated beet seed had not been taken lightly and was based on an extensive and rigorous scientific assessment. We recognize the potential risk of an outbreak of beet yellows virus in the nation’s sugar beet crop and the effect it could have on UK sugar production, he added. Therefore, after careful consideration, we consider the issuance of an emergency authorization a necessary measure to protect the industry. Mr Spencer considered advice on this application from the Health and Safety Executive, the UK’s independent Expert Committee on Pesticides and Defra’s chief scientific adviser. In 2020, 25% of the national sugar beet crop was lost, costing 67 million in an industry that creates nearly 10,000 jobs. Mixed reaction The Pesticides Collaborative, a coalition of health, environmental, agricultural and consumer groups, academics and trade unions, including Friends of the Earth and The Wildlife Trusts, called the government’s decision to re-approve the use of neonics in beetroot a total failure of responsibility for the protection of vital life. species. But beet growers welcomed the decision, saying there are currently no alternatives. Robert Law, a mixed farmer who grows sugar beet at Chrishall Grange Farm, in Royston, Cambridgeshire, said: If [neonics] given the waiver and all the models say we should, I think we’ll use it. We’ve had Brexit, we can do whatever we want. That must be one of the benefits of being outside the EU. A spokesman for British Sugar said: We welcome Defra’s decision to approve our joint application for the emergency use of a neonicotinoid seed treatment in 2023, if required, subject to the outcome of the Rothamsted virus yellows model, which will to be recognized on March 1, 2023. We are currently reviewing all relevant documentation and are awaiting the custody terms associated with this authorization. Once digested, we will comment further in the coming days.

