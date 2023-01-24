No more excuses, 90 seconds to midnight, here’s the plan





The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientist has reset the minute hand on the Doomsday Hour to 90 seconds to midnight, “mainly but not exclusively because of the Russian occupation of Ukraine”.The announcement of this year’s hour should not be followed by the usual hand-wringing, resignations and excuses, but by urgent action to avoid nuclear war. ICAN has a roadmap for ridding the world of nuclear weapons in four steps: ban, stigmatize, negotiate, eliminate.

Set the clock to 90 seconds to midnight reflects the consensus that the invasion of Ukraine has brought the world closer to nuclear war than at any time since the 1980s. and was recently moved from two minutes to midnight to 100 seconds to midnight in 2020. In light of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine under the guise of threats to use nuclear weapons against anyone who tries to intervene in 2022, this time new shows how serious is the danger we are facing. But the DoomsDay Clock should be more than just a measure of danger, it’s a call to action. ICAN Executive Director Beatrice Fihn has highlighted the upcoming G7 meeting in Hiroshima as the first available opportunity to discuss how such negotiations might take place and the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) as a framework within which they can occur. . We have had enough of Doomsday warnings followed by inaction. Leaders of nuclear-armed states urgently need to negotiate nuclear disarmament, and the G7 meeting in Hiroshima in May 2023 is the perfect place to outline such a plan. The leaders of the G7 countries must now step up and use the moment of their meeting in the first city to be destroyed by an atomic bomb with a huge human cost to tell us how they will work with Russia, China and other states nuclear armed. to put an end to this grave threat to humanity. History shows that reductions and elimination of various types of weapons have followed negotiations. In 2021, nuclear weapons were made entirely illegal under international law through the entry into force of the TPNW, and the treaty provides a verifiable path for nuclear-armed states to eliminate their arsenals. The framework is there. What is needed now is action. The plan: what needs to happen now to eliminate nuclear weapons ICAN has a plan to rid the world of nuclear weapons in four steps, which our 650 partner organizations, governments, cities, parliamentarians, trade unions, faith-based communities, scientists and others work on every day: 1. Prohibition: In 2021, nuclear weapons were made completely illegal under international law through the entry into force of the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons in 2021. Just two years later, 92 countries have signed the treaty and 68 have ratified it. it, and we’re working to convince the rest of the world to join them. 2. Stigma: After the ban, we are now developing a strong norm against nuclear weapons to make them as unacceptable as other banned weapons such as land mines and cluster bombs. ICAN’s work to delegitimize these weapons has enabled and encouraged recent high-level statements condemning all nuclear threats from TPNW state parties, the G20, President Xi of China, Chancellor Scholz of Germany and the Secretary General of NATO Stoltenberg. What is needed now is for condemnation of threats to be followed by concrete steps to eliminate nuclear weapons. 3. Negotiation:Nuclear armed states and their allies should gather around the table to discuss how to disarm now. It’s been done before. After the Cuban Missile Crisis and close calls in the early 1980s, we saw an international treaty to stop proliferation and actions to reduce nuclear arsenals, through agreements such as the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaties and unilateral disarmament measures by the US and Russia. Now we have to finish the job. The TPNW provides a framework for new negotiations, and the G7 leaders’ summit in Hiroshima in 2023 offers the opportunity to start that process. 4. Elimination: The final step is the elimination of nuclear arsenals. History shows that reductions and elimination of various types of weapons have followed negotiations. The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons provides a verifiable path for nuclear-armed states to eliminate their arsenals

