Mummified “Golden Boy” found covered with 49 precious amulets

(CNN) When a teenage boy died 2,300 years ago in Egypt, he was mummified and adorned with 49 protective amulets and a golden mask to guide him into the afterlife.

Researchers discovered the amulets located on and inside the body of the mummified “golden boy” when they used computed tomography to digitally dissect the remains without disturbing them.

The remains were first discovered in 1916 in a cemetery called Nag el-Hassay, used between 332 BC and 30 BC in southern Egypt. Thousands of preserved bodies, many still in their original coffins, were exhumed in Egypt in the 19th and early 20th centuries before being transferred to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

Like many others, the mummy remained unexamined after its discovery and moved to the basement of the museum.

CT scans were used to virtually dissect the mummified remains. Courtesy Frontiers Press

Although researchers are interested in learning more about ancient human health, as well as the death rites and beliefs of the ancient Egyptians, decomposing mummified remains is a destructive process. In recent years, researchers have used CT scans to see beneath the wrappings, leaving the bodies entirely intact.

The remains of the golden boy were preserved inside two nested coffins. The outer coffin was plain and carved with Greek letters, while the inner wooden sarcophagus had patterns and a gilded face.

When the researchers scanned the mummy, they noticed 49 amulets with 21 different designs, including a golden tongue placed inside the mouth and a golden heart scarab placed on the chest, which the ancient Egyptians believed could help with passage. in the afterlife.

The youth, believed to be between 14 and 15 years old, also wore a gilded head mask decorated with stones and a protective covering called cartonage across his body. All of his organs had been removed, except for his heart, and his brain had been replaced with resin.

Journey to the afterlife

The ancient Egyptians believed that another life awaited after death, but reaching the afterlife required a perilous journey through the underworld. Embalmers took care to prepare the bodies for this passage, and the golden boy was well equipped for the journey, according to a study published Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Medicine

The scan revealed the face of the golden boy, which has not been seen for 2,300 years. Courtesy Frontiers Press

“Here we show that the body of this mummy was extensively decorated with 49 amulets, beautifully stylized in a unique arrangement of three columns between the folds of the wrappings and inside the mummy’s body cavity. These include the Eye of Horus, the scarab, the akhet amulet. of the horizon , the placenta, the knot of Isis and others. Many of them were of gold, while some of semi-precious stones, burnt clay or earthenware. Their purpose was to protect the body and give it vitality in the afterlife, ” said the author of the study Dr. Sahar Saleem, a professor at Cairo University’s Faculty of Medicine, said in a statement.

They had placed white sandals on his feet, while his body was crowned with ferns.

The mummy was found wearing sandals. Courtesy Frontiers Press

“The sandals were probably intended to enable the boy to emerge from the coffin. According to the ritual of the ancient Egyptians’ Book of the Dead, the deceased had to wear white sandals to be pious and pure before reciting his verses ,” Saleem said. “The ancient Egyptians were fascinated by plants and flowers and believed they had sacred and symbolic effects. Bouquets of plants and flowers were placed next to the deceased at the time of burial.”

Although the scans did not shed light on the cause of his death, they revealed that the boy was 4.2 feet (128 centimeters) tall and had an oval-shaped face with a small nose and narrow chin.

His identity remains unknown, but his good dental hygiene, the high quality of his mummification and the amulets suggest he was of high socio-economic status, according to the study.

Amulets were placed on the body and inserted into it. Courtesy Frontiers Press

The golden tongue amulet placed in the boy’s mouth was meant to help him speak in the afterlife. An Isis Knot amulet meant that the goddess Isis would protect his body. Amulets with falcons and ostrich plumes represented the spiritual and material aspects of life.

A two-fingered amulet, shaped like the index and middle fingers of the right hand, was found on the lower part of the torso to protect the embalming incision. And the golden scarab beetle was thought to help in the tough world of crime.

A golden scarab beetle amulet was found inside the chest cavity. Courtesy Frontiers Press

“The heart scarab is mentioned in chapter 30 of the Book of the Dead: it was important in the afterlife during the judgment of the deceased and the weighing of the heart with the feather of the goddess Maat,” said Saleem. “The heart scarab silenced the heart on Judgment Day so that it would not testify against the deceased. It was placed inside the torso cavity during mummification to replace the heart if the body was ever deprived of this organ.”

By gathering data using CT scans, the researchers were able to 3D print a replica of the scarab’s heart.

The golden boy has been moved to the Egyptian Museum’s main exhibition hall and will be surrounded by CT images and a replica of the heart scarab to provide more information on the mummification process and the death rites of the ancient Egyptians.

“The purpose of the display was to humanize this individual from the past to teach modern people about life in ancient times,” the researchers wrote in the study.