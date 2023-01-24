Masterclass in Mindfulness: Podcast Dives Deeper into the Benefits of Meditation in Dealing with Stressors | tidings

As leaders of UCalgary Mindfulness prepare for their second season, they hope to dive deeper into the importance of practicing meditation to help cope with complex emotions and everyday stressors.

Julia Imanoff compares the podcast she co-hosts with Justin Burkett to a swimming pool. Season 1 was about dipping her toes in, she says. By comparison, Season 2 of the podcast, titled Conscious Intention Setting, goes a little further.

Season 1, titled Exit Reactivity, was designed by the duo after their experiences during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, seeing how many nurses, including themselves, were experiencing stress and burnout. Everyone was very reactive and stressed, says Imanoff. Both wanted to help their listeners manage their emotions and regulate their moods to cope with stressors.

For Burkett, BN14, MN22, and Imanoff, MN16, Season 2 represents the next step in that journey. How to bring mindfulness not just to chaos, but to every day, says Burkett. It is about intentionally improving mental skills so that we can have a greater degree of choice in our daily interactions.

The second season, Imanoff says, is layered, moving from foundational knowledge and meditation practices that inform posture and breathing, to help listeners increase their capacity to meet life’s challenges.

Imanoff and Burkett are also lecturers in the Faculty of Nursing at the University of Calgary, so they wanted to design the new season with a curriculum in mind.

We really wanted to draw on different philosophies and some science, from Buddhist philosophies to neuroscience, to weave things together to make it accessible, but also grounded in what’s currently known about mindfulness and mindfulness practices. , says Imanoff. In the podcast, Imanoff and Burkett offer different perspectives so listeners can gather information and come to their own conclusions, depending on what resonates with them.

Burkett says he’s excited about the impact the new episodes could have. Systematically, these episodes go under the hood, he says. They rise deliberately with elements of posture, breath, mind-body connection, and then arch and open in exploration of feeling and emotion, before pulling it all together.

How Facilitators and Podcasters Practice

For Burkett, mindfulness works best when he follows a regular meditation routine, consistently using the tools he’s learned.

When I train every day, I notice a tremendous difference, he says. People respond to me differently and I am more compassionate in the way I respond to people.

Consistency and regularity, Burkett finds, allows learned tools to become more automatic. That way, it’s not as challenging, or not as difficult, he says. It’s kind of always running in the background; I can access it when I need it.

When Imanoff doesn’t have time for a meditation session, she seeks out mindful moments, such as listening to leaves crunching while going for a walk with her children, or simply noticing the sunrise. I’m just paying attention to what I’m seeing in the moment right now, she says.

Sometimes, people have a hard time getting into that daily practice. So if you can find mindful moments in your day already, and when you feel those benefits, then you can start incorporating more: more resources, sitting, walking.

The podcasters hope that, by taking in this eight-part series, listeners will have a foundation to start a meditation routine that works for them, picking and choosing what they want to hold or bring into the moments of everyday life.

Meditation as a tool for personal growth

While facilitating meditation sessions, co-hosts have encountered students and colleagues who have commented that their ability to cope with workplace, school and personal stressors has improved with a mindful practice. Feelings of compassion, being more grounded, and calmer have been identified for them as ways to better navigate interactions and situations.

Imanoff says people who are leaders in their workplaces have also expressed an interest in increasing their knowledge of mindfulness and meditation.

I’ve had people come up to me and say they need this more in their leadership role because, post-pandemic, there’s been a lot more psychosocial conversation in the workplace, she says. As leaders, they are taking a little more responsibility for the well-being of their employees or students.

The pandemic has had lingering effects that Burkett and Imanoff see in other aspects of their lives as well.

The people I talk to are really soul-searchers asking: How do we want to go on in this new world?’ What a job it was [before] it really doesn’t work anymore. says Burkett. He emphasizes meditation and mindfulness as tools to solve some of these questions. It is an investigation of our souls and minds.

To access the UCalgary Mindfulness podcast, supported by the Campus Mental Health Strategy, click here.