US News & World Report ranks UM’s online graduate education programs among the best in the state and nation





The University of Montevallo’s online graduate education programs in the College of Education and Human Development were ranked in the top 100 in the nation and in the top four in Alabama, according to U.S. News & Top Online Graduate Programs. World Reports 2023. UM’s national ranking of 97 is an improvement from last year by 11 ranks. Of the 345 schools US News ranked in the best online master’s in education programs, nine did not receive a ranking based on a variety of objective factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, services and technologies. Dr. Jennifer Alexiou-Ray, UMs director of graduate studies, said Montevallo has been ranked as one of the top online graduate education programs for several years now, and that is an achievement they are proud of. UM has allowed the department to create a quality online education program that has excelled in preparing educators, Alexiou-Ray said. As we do in the classroom, we enrich online experiences by helping students feel like they’re actually in a physical classroom with face-to-face interaction between professors and peers, even in a digital environment. This year we added a new online master’s degree application program to our lineup, which previously included masters of professional educators and masters in instructional leadership. The College of Education and Human Development is taking what we did well with our previous online master’s degrees and translating it into a broader range of offerings for individuals in many different educational settings. Designed for individuals seeking to complete or continue their education, Best Online Programs include rankings of bachelor’s programs as well as the following master’s-level disciplines: MBA, business (non-MBA), computer information technology (including science computer science), criminal justice/criminology, education, engineering and nursing. While the methodologies are different for each discipline, they all include metrics specific to online learning. The ranking includes only degree programs offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions. Most of the undergraduate programs in the Best Online Programs ranking are degree-completion programs, meaning the vast majority of their students already have some college credit, said Liana Loewus, managing editor of Education at US News. The methodologies were developed with these students in mind, distinguishing these rankings from those that focus on recent high school graduates attending higher education for the first time. US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policymakers to make better, more informed decisions about important issues that affect their lives and communities. As of September 2020, the University of Montevallo has waived its ACT/SAT score requirement for admission and will continue to do so until the fall semester of 2024. Scholarships are awarded to students based on high school GPA.

