Malala Yousafzai says the world should stand by Afghan women

 


Washington

Malala Yousafzai says the world must unite to support the basic rights of Afghan women.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate said in an interview with Voice of America that the people of Afghanistan, Muslim countries and the international community should stand by Afghan women in their struggle for their rights to education and work.

After seizing power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have repeatedly imposed repressive restrictions on women in the country, including banning them from secondary education, working in the government, traveling long distances without a male relative, and to go to the parks. and gyms.

Last month, the group banned women from universities and working with non-governmental organizations.

WATCH: Afghan girls cling to dreams amid education ban

On the eve of International Education Day, Yousafzai told VOA’s Nazrana Ghaffar Yousufzai that the Taliban’s actions are “against Islam” and she called on Muslim countries to raise their voices against it.

This interview has been translated from Pashto and edited for length and clarity.

VOA: What do you expect the international community to do on this International Education Day to guarantee the basic right of Afghan women to education?

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai: I have a message for all people not to be silent. Stay with Afghan women. Afghan women are raising their voices on the global stage. They are taking to the streets in Afghanistan, raising their voices for peace, equality and justice. Stand with them and raise your voice for their rights to education and work.

Even fathers and brothers of Afghan girls should come forward to support their rights. We all know that barring women from education is against our culture and religion. In addition, at the international level, leaders must play their part and stand with Afghan women. Muslim nations must unite for Afghan women and raise their voices for the protection of women [in Afghanistan]. This is because we all know that in Islam, education is an obligation for all human beings. It is an obligation for women. Our religion has taught us to seek education and knowledge, and for this, Muslim countries must raise their voice that this ban is against Islam. International organizations and leaders must unite and stand with the Afghan people.

VOA: How do you see the future of a nation where women are barred from education and their access to almost everything is limited?

Yousafzai: Afghanistan is the only country in the world where girls are denied the right to education. Women are not allowed to work. Women are deprived of their basic human and Islamic rights. I stay with my Afghan sisters. On this day when we celebrate International Education Day, when we talk about education, we should think about the education of Afghan girls. If Afghan women are deprived of education, it not only harms them, but also the economy, peace and prosperity of Afghanistan. UN studies show that banning education is costing Afghanistan’s economy $5.4 billion. So this harms the peace and the people of Afghanistan. We must not forget Afghan women on this day.

VOA: What is your message to Afghan women during these challenging times?

Yousafzai: I stay with my Afghan sisters. I salute their courage. They raise their voice for their rights. I hope they will have their right to education, employment and political participation. I also hope that the international community will stand by them.

Roshan Noorzai from VOA Pashto Service contributed to this report.

