Investing in Education, Investing in Children, Investing in the Future [EN/AR] – World





Annexes Statement by ECW Director Yasmine Sherif on International Education Day January 24, 2023, New York — IN International Education Daywe join donors, UN agencies and civil society partners in calling on world leaders to deliver on the promises outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly our commitment to “ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and to promote lifelong learning opportunities for all (SDG4)” We must not forget the world’s most vulnerable children — those who have seen their parents killed in horrific attacks like Lucas in the Democratic Republic of Congo, those driven from their homes by climate disasters, famine and drought like Mariam in Mali, those who dream of becoming doctors, lawyers and leaders of tomorrow like Zehab in Afghanistan. There they are 222 million Children and adolescents affected by the crisis around the world need urgent educational support. By investing in their education, we are investing in human beings who can and will change the course of humanity. This year, we mark a key turning point. We are in the midst of our collective efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. While COVID-19, economic uncertainty, armed conflict and protracted crises have disrupted efforts, we work to meet these global commitments.

Getting there won’t be easy, but it is possible. In seven short years, we must transform the way we finance and deliver education in emergencies and protracted crises. Several new mechanisms and growing multilateral funds will join us in our efforts to achieve these goals, including Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the International Financial Fund for Education (IFFEd), Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and other major global strategic funds. In collaboration with these global partners — UN agencies, civil society, governments and the private sector — ECW’s new strategic plan it is a powerful blueprint for true transformation. It seeks to prioritize holistic learning outcomes, transform global funding data, respond to climate change, put localization and community participation at the core of our work, advance commitments to gender equality and inclusion limited and address forced displacement. Through action! To deliver SDG4 and support the achievement of all other Sustainable Development Goals, we must increase the scale, speed, depth and impact of our investments. Next month in Geneva, world leaders will gather for it ECW High Level Funding Conference (HLFC). Hosted by ECW and Switzerland — and joined by Colombia, Germany, Nigeria, Norway and South Sudan — the HLFC offers world leaders, businesses, foundations and high net worth individuals the opportunity to deliver on our promise of education for all and support ECW’s goal of reaching 20 million children and adolescents affected by the crisis with the safety, power and opportunity of a quality education. We urge public and private sector donors to invest in education, invest in children and youth and invest in the future at ECW’s HLFC on February 16-17. By doing so, we can help make #222MillionDreams come true for the 222 million crisis-affected girls and boys who urgently need educational support in the world’s worst contexts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/world/investing-education-investing-children-investing-future-enar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos